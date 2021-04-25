Chadian Military Council: No talks with the rebels who killed Debbie





In a televised statement, military spokesman General Azem Bermandoa Agouma said the rebels were seeking to co-operate with several groups of jihadists and traffickers who served as mercenaries in Libya. The story goes down the ad In the face of this situation that threatens Chad and the stability of the entire sub-region, this is not the time for mediation or illegal negotiations, he said. The military spokesman said some of the rebels had fled towards the Chadian border with Niger and called on the Nigers government to help capture them. The defense and security forces went after them with the support of the air force deployed the enemy scattered in small groups regrouping in Nigerian territory, away from the Chadian capital, he said. A spokesman for the armed group, Kingabe Ogouzeimi de Tapol, told the AP that the rebels had not surrendered, though he declined to say where the forces were on Sunday, citing security reasons. The story goes down the ad There are other armed groups that have joined us, he said. We welcome them and are integrating them into our various battalions. The Chadian rebels, known by their French acronym FACT, were based in southern Libya and are believed to have crossed into Chad earlier this month, on election day. Deby, the country’s president since 1990, was easily given the victory based on official results as some leading opposition politicians did not attend. However, the military announced the next day that Deby had been mortally wounded while visiting the front lines of the battle against the rebels. His son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, has been appointed head of a military council planning an 18-month transition towards new elections. The story goes down the ad The former colonial power, France, has been careful not to criticize the military’s actions, and French President Emmanuel Macron attended Debys’s funeral last week. Chad is home to a French military base where counter-terrorism operations are based in the region. Chad has also supplied critical troops to the UN peacekeeping mission in northern Mali. However, political opposition groups have hailed the appointment of Mahmat Idriss Debys as a coup d’état, saying the president of the National Assembly should have taken over the country. The opposition has called for demonstrations this week to call for a return to civilian rule. Associated Press writer Edouard Takadji reported the story in NDjamena, and AP writer Kirsta Larson reported from Dakar, Senegal.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos