Beginners, tech giants decide to help India





Chennai: The founders of Indian internet companies, brand investors and technology giants like Amazon have expanded their support to tackle the ongoing healthcare crisis. From using their social influence to the essentials of fundraising, to calling for donations, to tackling open innovation challenges to scaling up oxygen availability, they are doing it all.

Silicon Valley-based Indian investor Vinod Khosla wrote on Twitter on Sunday, offering to finance hospitals in this time of crisis. I am willing to fund hospitals in India that need funding to import large loads of oxygen or supplies to India to increase supply. Public hospitals / NGOs can also arrive. He labeled the PMO and the health ministry. In a separate tweet, Khosla also called on US President Biden to release US-equipped AstraZeneca vaccines for use in India.

Food Distribution Chairman Zomato said its non-profit Feeding India arm is joining hands with Delhivery Logistics Monochrome to launch the Help Save My India plan. The company is raising funds to purchase and distribute oxygen concentrators to hospitals and patients. We have already started the effort, and now we need your help to raise Rs 50 crore for Feeding India in the coming days (hours?) To save hundreds of thousands of lives. If we collect more, we will get more oxygen, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal said on Twitter.

Paytms Foundation Paytm is also focusing on the lack of oxygen and raising $ 2 million in its application to donate oxygen concentrators and is matching the contributions received from users. We have supplied supplies for oxygen concentrators of various sizes while placing the order using our money, wrote Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Twitter.

Kunal Shah, the founder of the Cred unicorn, recently merged on Twitter, believes the real challenge lies in the availability of cryogenic containers to deliver oxygen to hospitals. He went on Twitter on Sunday looking for bullets. We are looking to fund innovative ideas to solve 1) building self-sufficient oxygen plants within hospitals 2) finding creative ways to turn other containers to move oxygen, Shah posted on Twitter.

ACT Grants, the brainchild of about 40 investors from brands such as Accel, Calari Capital, Lightspeed and others, is raising over $ 75 billion for home health management, oxygen solutions and other tools to support the country’s healthcare sector. Sequoia Indias Tejeshwi Sharma made a call on Twitter on Saturday for contributions from the ecosystem. We have already raised $ 50 billion to commit to oxygen solutions, vaccines and home health care, he said a day later. Amazon India on Sunday said it has joined hands with ACT Grants, Temasek Foundation, Pune Platform for Covid-19 Response (PPCR) and other partners to urgently raise over 8,000 oxygen concentrations and 500 BiPAP vehicles from Singapore.

The Razorpay payment platform is making it easier for NGOs and others to transact aid work on their platform, and the launch of Bounce Bicycle Rental has enabled donations to its app. The cryptocurrency community is also raising capital for the cause. In response to a crowdfunding effort launched on Twitter by Sandeep Nailwal entrepreneur Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of the Ethereum cryptocurrency, donated about $ 600,000 (about Rs 4.5 crore) to facilitate India Covid. American Indian investor and entrepreneur Balaji Srinivasan also donated $ 50,000 cryptocurrencies. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

