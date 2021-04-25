Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up to show UAE support for India during COVID-19 crisis







Burj Khalifa lit up in the colors of the Indian flag on Sunday.

Image credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has reaffirmed his belief in India’s ability to overcome the revival challenge in the COVID-19 cases. He reiterated the full support and solidarity of the UAE with India. This came in a phone call made by Sheikh Abdullah on Sunday with the Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. Sheikh Abdullah said that the leadership, government and people of the UAE are in full solidarity with India. Sheikh Abdullah expressed the readiness of the United Arab Emirates to devote all resources in support of the efforts currently undertaken by the Government of India. Sheikh Abdullah expressed his sincere condolences to Dr. Jaishankar on pandemic victims, expressing his wishes for health and wellness for the people of India. Sheikh Abdullah reconfirmed the long-standing relationship between the UAE and India and the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two friendly countries. He also stressed that global action is essential in overcoming the consequences of the pandemic. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in a statement on Sunday, expressed its condolences to the government and people of India for the deaths of the coronavirus and wished a speedy recovery to the sick. The Ministry also stressed the depth and strength of the strategic relations between the UAE and India, which are based on mutual respect, understanding, cooperation and common interests, and expressed the hope that India will overcome these difficult circumstances as soon as possible. possible. The Burj Khalifa and other UAE landmarks lit up with the colors of the Indian flag on Sunday evening to show solidarity in the battle against COVID-19. India is currently battling one of the worst outbreaks of the virus, with full hospitals and oxygen in a drastic lack of supply. US shows support The U.S. said earlier Sunday it would immediately supply supplies of vaccine-making material, as well as therapists, testers, ventilators and protective equipment available in India. Western nations, including Britain, France and Germany, have also pledged aid as the coronavirus crisis in India escalates, increasing the number of global cases in recent days even when the number of vaccines administered worldwide exceeds one billion. The worst hit in the country of 1.3 billion people was the capital New Delhi, with reports of overcrowded hospitals, severe shortages of oxygen and medicines and families of patients seeking help on social media. Experts have long warned that no one will be safe from COVID-19 until everyone is included in the developing world, making it in the global interest for the richest countries eager to cross the pandemic to help nations large with lower incomes like India to vaccinate their populations.

