International
The US will send virus-destroyed Indian materials for vaccines
WASHINGTON Biden administration, under increasing pressure to address a devastating coronavirus outbreak in India, said on Sunday it had partially lifted the ban on the export of raw materials for vaccines and would also supply India with therapy, rapid test equipment diagnostics, ventilators and personal protective equipment.
Just as India sent aid to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need, Emily Horne, a spokeswoman for the National Security Council, said in a statement Sunday. .
The announcement, an immediate change for the administration, came after Jake Sullivan, President Bidens’s National Security Adviser, made an earlier day call with Ajit Doval, his Indian counterpart, and as the Indian government reported more than 349,000 new infections , a world record for a single day. Mrs. Horne said the United States had identified sources of the specific raw material urgently needed for Indian production of the Covishield vaccine, the Indian-produced version of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
The situation in India is dire. The country is witnessing perhaps the worst crisis any nation has suffered since the beginning of the pandemic, with overcrowded hospitals and desperate people dying in line waiting to see doctors and mounted evidence that the current death toll is much higher higher than officially reported. Officials say they are running out of supplies, including oxygen and protective equipment, such as a deadly new variant thought to be behind an increase in cases.
Many Indians are disappointed that their country, the world’s largest producer of vaccines, is so far behind in its inoculation campaign. Less than 10 per cent of Indians have received even one dose and only 1.6 per cent have been fully vaccinated, according to a New York Times database even though India is producing two vaccines on its own soil.
However, although horrific images of strained hospitals and orange flames from mass burn sites circulated around the world last week, administration officials had left as pressure had mounted for the United States to expand its efforts to fighting the tide in India. For Mr Biden, the crisis in India is a clash of competing forces. The president came to office vowing to restore America’s country as a leader in global health, and he has consistently said the pandemic does not stop at the borders of nations.
What you need to know about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on break in the US
- On April 23, a panel of advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted to recommend removing a pause from the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine and adding a label about an extremely unusual but potentially dangerous blood clotting disorder. .
- Federal health officials are expected to formally recommend that states lift the break.
- Vaccine administration was stopped recently after reports emerged of a rare blood clotting disorder in six women who had received the vaccine.
- The overall risk of developing the disorder is extremely low. Women between the ages of 30 and 39 appear to be at greater risk, with 11.8 cases per million doses given. There have been seven cases per million doses among women between 18 and 49 years old.
- Nearly eight million doses of the vaccine have now been administered. Among men and women aged 50 and over, there have been less than one case per million doses.
- Johnson & Johnson had also decided to delay the spread of its vaccine in Europe amid similar concerns, but later decided to restart its campaign after the European Union drug regulator said a warning label should be added. South Africa, devastated by a more contagious variant of the virus that appeared there, also suspended the use of the vaccine, but later moved on with it.
But he is also grappling with the legacy of his America America ancestors approach, and he must weigh his instincts to help the world counter the threat of a political backlash over vaccines before every American has had a chance to take a hit. As of Sunday, 28.5 percent of Americans had been fully vaccinated, and 42.2 percent had had at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
We would start making sure Americans cared first, but then try to help the rest of the world, Mr Biden said last month after pledging to provide financial support to help Biological E, a major vaccine. manufacturers in India, produce at least one billion doses of coronavirus vaccines by the end of 2022.
But the Bidens commitments have gone so far. India and South Africa have asked the World Trade Organization for a temporary waiver of an international intellectual property agreement that would give poor countries easier access to generic versions of coronavirus vaccines and treatments. The administration is blocking that request.
The Biden administration can do even more, said Representative Ro Khanna, a California Democrat who has been at the forefront of efforts for the temporary removal, said in a statement Sunday.
Mr Khanna also called on the United States to release doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has not been approved for distribution in India, as it does in Canada and Mexico.
Tens of millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been piled up in the United States, and Mr Biden said last week he was thinking of sharing more. But the vaccine was produced at the Emergent BioSolutions plant in Baltimore, where production has stalled amid concerns about possible contamination.
We were looking at what would be done with some of the vaccines we are not using, the president said on Wednesday. We’ve got to make sure they’re safe to send.
The statement on Sunday did not mention the possibility of the United States sending vaccines directly to India. But in an appearance on ABC this Sunday, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the leading nations infectious disease expert, said the United States would consider sending several doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine there.
I do not want to talk about politics now with you, but, I mean, this is something that will certainly be actively considered, said Dr. Fauci.
India is home to the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines. But vaccine production has lagged behind India’s needs of 1.3 billion people. Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer of the institutes, appealed to Mr. Biden in mid-April via Twitter.
“I humbly urge you to lift the embargo on raw material exports from the US in order to increase vaccine production,” he wrote.
But by Sunday, the administration resisted. Asked Thursday why America would not lift its ban, Ned Price, State Department spokesman, told reporters that the United States is first and foremost committed to an ambitious and effective and, so far, successful, effort to vaccinate the American people.
The resistance was met with criticism from Indian politicians and health experts.
By stockpiling vaccines and blocking the export of essential raw materials needed to make vaccines, the United States is undermining the Indo-US strategic partnership of Milind Deora, a politician from Mumbai, one of the most hit cities. said on Twitter.
In addition to assistance to India with protective equipment and raw materials, Ms. Horne said Sunday that the United States would deploy a team of public health advisers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Jeffrey Gettleman contributed by reporting from New Delhi, and Chris Cameron from Washington.
picture credit
