The US will send virus-destroyed Indian materials for vaccines

Many Indians are disappointed that their country, the world’s largest producer of vaccines, is so far behind in its inoculation campaign. Less than 10 per cent of Indians have received even one dose and only 1.6 per cent have been fully vaccinated, according to a New York Times database even though India is producing two vaccines on its own soil.

However, although horrific images of strained hospitals and orange flames from mass burn sites circulated around the world last week, administration officials had left as pressure had mounted for the United States to expand its efforts to fighting the tide in India. For Mr Biden, the crisis in India is a clash of competing forces. The president came to office vowing to restore America’s country as a leader in global health, and he has consistently said the pandemic does not stop at the borders of nations.

What you need to know about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on break in the US On April 23, a panel of advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted to recommend removing a pause from the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine and adding a label about an extremely unusual but potentially dangerous blood clotting disorder. . Federal health officials are expected to formally recommend that states lift the break. Vaccine administration was stopped recently after reports emerged of a rare blood clotting disorder in six women who had received the vaccine. The overall risk of developing the disorder is extremely low. Women between the ages of 30 and 39 appear to be at greater risk, with 11.8 cases per million doses given. There have been seven cases per million doses among women between 18 and 49 years old. Nearly eight million doses of the vaccine have now been administered. Among men and women aged 50 and over, there have been less than one case per million doses. Johnson & Johnson had also decided to delay the spread of its vaccine in Europe amid similar concerns, but later decided to restart its campaign after the European Union drug regulator said a warning label should be added. South Africa, devastated by a more contagious variant of the virus that appeared there, also suspended the use of the vaccine, but later moved on with it.



But he is also grappling with the legacy of his America America ancestors approach, and he must weigh his instincts to help the world counter the threat of a political backlash over vaccines before every American has had a chance to take a hit. As of Sunday, 28.5 percent of Americans had been fully vaccinated, and 42.2 percent had had at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

We would start making sure Americans cared first, but then try to help the rest of the world, Mr Biden said last month after pledging to provide financial support to help Biological E, a major vaccine. manufacturers in India, produce at least one billion doses of coronavirus vaccines by the end of 2022.

But the Bidens commitments have gone so far. India and South Africa have asked the World Trade Organization for a temporary waiver of an international intellectual property agreement that would give poor countries easier access to generic versions of coronavirus vaccines and treatments. The administration is blocking that request.