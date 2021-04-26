Johns Johnson Battles to get back on track between Sleaze Row

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is struggling to get his government back on track amid inflammatory allegations of his behavior during the pandemic and ongoing lines of lobbying and friendship.

The Daily Mail reported Monday that the prime minister said last year that he would rather see “bodies piled up in their thousands” than order a third blockade, citing unnamed sources. Johnson’s office “strongly denied” he made the comment, according to the newspaper.

The report follows explosive allegations by former Johnson senior aide Dominic Cummings, who published a 1,000-word blog Friday that featured a suspected buzz about failures and possible rule violations.

Cummings is expected to launch a new attack on the Covid-19 government’s treatment when he appears before a parliamentary committee on May 26th. He could personally blame his former boss for the failures during the second wave of the pandemic that led to one of the worst death tolls in Europe – and point to evidence that proves it.

Boris Johnson faces a barrage of criticism from former Cummings assistant

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, the UK’s top civil servant, is preparing to face questions over Cummings’ allegations as he faces the public administration and constitutional affairs committee on Monday. He will also be questioned about the collapsed lender Greensill Capital links to government and the “effectiveness” of rules requiring ministers to conduct business “ethically and orderly”.

A senior government minister could also step down at the House of Commons to explain Cummings’ allegations, following requests for a statement from the Labor opposition party.

Local elections

The allegations come at a very sensitive time for the Johnson administration. Lines involving lobbying by former Prime Minister David Cameron on behalf of Greensill, the revolving door between business and government, and claims that lucrative contracts were awarded to firms during the pandemic without proper scrutiny have drawn attention from the country’s vaccination progress.

Fury also threatens to dominate the last week of the campaign ahead of the main local and mayoral elections on May 6 and comes as the Conservative government seeks to take advantage of giving a first dose of coronavirus vaccine to more than half the population.

The case is likely to face questions from lawmakers over Cummings’ claims that Johnson tried to stop an open investigation into who uncovered plans for the November national blockade because he feared it would imply a close friend of his fiancée. his.

Cummings also claimed that Johnson had planned for secret donors to pay for a renovation to his official Downing Street apartment. He denied leaking private messages between Johnson and billionaire James Dyson, which the prime minister appeared to agree with. “Fix” a tax issue.

Senior Minister Liz Truss defended Johnson on Sunday, telling broadcasters that Cummings’s claims were “unquestionable” and the Prime Minister had always “acted in the interest of this country”.

She said Johnson had “personally met” the cost of renovating his apartment – but could not answer questions about whether Johnson had asked Conservative Party donors to pay the bill.

‘Terrible environment’

The allegations by Cummings, who resigned last November, are significant; he was at the heart of the government pursuing its key strategic role in Britain’s exit from the European Union, which eventually led to Johnson winning an overall election victory in December 2019.

His blog post closed some difficult days for Johnson, following the resignation of Secretary of Defense Johnny Mercer who told Times Radio that the government was “the most distrustful, horrible environment I have ever worked in.”

Johnson will try to dispel controversy and focus again on the UK vaccination program, which will include 44-year-olds from Monday. But it risks reviving memories of the lobbying scandals that plagued the Conservative government of the 1990s and helped kick off Labor’s 13-year rule.

This does not bode well for Johnson, who has been in pain to stay away from the traditional Conservatives and remake the prime minister in his own image. The complex nature of the lobbying squad has so far worked in Johnson’s favor – but he will fear Cummings bomb claims over his treatment of the pandemic next month.

“The stench coming from the Conservatives is huge,” Labor Vice President Angela Rayner said in an email statement.

She said the government should immediately publish its delayed register of ministerial interests, find out “who took advantage of their fast VIP lane” and launch an investigation into who paid for Johnson’s apartment renovation.