The Oscar nomination in Hong Kong leaves locals feeling unrepresented

Best days is the first Oscar appearance in Hong Kong that has been nominated for Best International Feature Film since 1993, but its shaking has only ignited political tensions in the country. Many members of the Hong Kong public believe that the best days do not represent them.

Although run by Hong Kongs Derek Tsang, produced by Jojo Yuet-chun Hui, and counts Hong Konger Lam Wing Sum among the top three screenwriters, Best Days has over a hundred cast Chinese members and a Thai but no Hong Kong actors. It also unfolds in Mandarin, not Cantonese. Adapted from a Chinese eponymous novel, it is set in Chinas Chongqing. His schoolyard bullying exam is set against the backdrop of gaokao, the brutal college entrance exam in key territories that does not exist in Hong Kong.

Even if they win the Best Days, I will not feel too far away from the people of Hong Kong. The rules may say he can represent Hong Kong, but if he wins people’s hearts is another matter, said novelist Phillip Pang. To me, Hong Kong movies do not necessarily have to take place in Hong Kong, but they should tell stories about the people of Hong Kong. We would lose more [the nomination] but should foreign audiences be more aware of such films.

On the opposite side of the political spectrum, the Chinese government has publicly expressed its dissatisfaction at the Academy for the appointment of Norwegian director Anders Hammers Do not Divide a chronicle of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in the best short documentary category. Not long after Beijing ordered its media outlets to downplay the event and delay live coverage of the ceremony, Hong Kong-based public broadcaster TVB stated that for the first time since 1969 it would not broadcast Oscar nothing

The best days are so dark and controversial that Chinese censors suddenly withdrew her from her scheduled premiere in Berlin 2019. But the edits required before her November 2019 theater debut cut short some of her violence and added uplifting propaganda content at the beginning and end praising the Chinese governments ’response to the issues raised further alienating Hong Kong viewers.

From its first censorship approval in the screenplay phase until its final shortly before its release, Best Days was recorded in the Chinas film administration as a domestic production, not as a Hong Kong co-production. Netflix categorizes it as a Chinese movie rather than Hong Kong.

However, the film adhered to the rules of what constitutes a sufficient co-production to qualify for the Hong Kong Film Awards, where it received eight major awards (before running the Communist Party of China Golden Rooster Awards with 11 nominations). and two wins).

Co-productions are defined by the 2003 Closest Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between China and Hong Kong. He decrees that plot films or key characters with ties to China who also employ Chinese nationals in at least a third of his best creative positions could qualify as local films of the continent, avoiding import quotes and fewer divisions. favorable profit. However, there is no requirement for a minimum percentage of Hong Kong creative participation.

It seems thus possible that the Best Days adhere to the local rules of co-production, but not the Academies themselves, which determine that the creative control of the film is largely in the hands of the citizens or residents of that country.

The Academy’s interpretation of that clause disqualified the presentation of Belarus Persian Lessons this year on the grounds that the Russian-Belarusian-German co-production was not sufficiently Belarusian, potentially in part because it unfolds in German.

The academy also rejected the Win Totem presentation by Chinas 2015 because many of its main creators were non-Chinese. In 2007, the body controversially disqualified Ang Lees Lust, Caution from Taiwan for similar reasons. Academys CEO Bruce Davis explained that although the writer, director and filmmaker were Taiwanese, the cut could not be made for the main Taiwanese team or heads of key departments such as cinematography.

Since the same seems to be true for the Best Days, some wondered if perhaps the Academy was unable to showcase the credited creators of Hong Kong and China, bringing together the team and crew from both regions. Maybe they felt it was just a bunch of names that look alike, speculative director Derek Chiu Sung-Kee (No. 1 Chung Ying Road).

The Academy declined to respond to requests for clarification on how it decided that the Best Days fit the selection criteria, referring to its own public qualification rules.

CEPA co-production rules have become more controversial as the Chinas film industry threatens to wrap up Hong Kong and the territories’ political relations with Beijing become increasingly strained.

Following the draconian National Security Act (NSL) imposed by Beijing on the territory last summer, the question of what will continue to distinguish Hong Kong from China is growing. The US government itself has already withdrawn its special status of territories, deciding to treat it the same as mainland China.

Many are now wondering if or when the Academy should do the same.

Each year, Hong Kong’s nomination is selected by its Motion Picture Industry Association (MPIA), led by local industry members with strong business ties to China.

Last summer, its chairman Crucindo Hung told the press: MPIA members and I fully support the Hong Kongs NSL; the sooner it is implemented, the better. His leadership also includes players like veteran producer Charles Heung, another NSL supporter who serves as life honorary president, vice president and board member. Taiwan recently denied visas to Heung and his son to live there, citing national security concerns.

Many Hong Kongers worry that the MPIA is more biased towards continental and commercial films than domestic feature films, and complain that their decision-making process is not transparent.

These are people who already see movies as a commodity more than art, and are looking for their own business prospects, Chiu said. They definitely have political censorship in mind and will think about what kind of response their election will get from the mainland.

MPIA did not respond VarietyRequest for comment.

In the 62 years since Hong Kong began submitting to the Oscars, 20 of the 39 films selected were mostly or entirely in Mandarin. Only two were ever officially nominated, both films set in China by continental directors: Zhang Yimous Raises the Red Lantern in 1991 and Chen Kaiges Farewell My Concubine in 1993. (The latter plays Hong Kong Leslie Cheung, possibly making it slightly more representative of the City.)

In 2018, the association presented Chinese patriotic war film Operation Red Sea by Hong Kong director Dante Lam as its Oscar nominee, but there were fewer reactions than this year.

The Hong Kongers were not so interested in the show before because they thought it would never make the cut, said Enoch Tam, editor-in-chief of the local Chinese film site. This year is very different: not only did the appearance put him in competition and got the chance to actually win, but the current tension between China and Hong Kong makes it more problematic that the social issues represented by [Better Days] have nothing to do with what Hong Kong natives face or think.

MPIA selections are not always so pro-Beijing. In 2017, for example, she chose Mad World, a very local, socially conscious film about a Hong Kong lower class family with a strong local reputation and box office.

San Diego State University’s Brian Hu called the Best Days choice a bold choice, as he declares, in a way, that Hong Kong is determined by authorship. To me, the choice is interesting because it says that someone who grew up in Hong Kong is different and has a different worldview from someone who grew up in China that a Hong Kong movie is decided by who made it, rather than where it is decided, he said.

In this context, the 2021 Academy Awards have become a kind of referendum on Hong Kong identity of what it means by Hong Kong or Hong Kong cinema, and who decides.

In all my years, I have never seen the people of Hong Kong give such weight to the idea of ​​a unique culture, unique to Hong Kong, or thus emphasize the Hong Kong label, said 60-year-old Chiu. The standard for what counts as Hong Kong cinema can not only be the percentage of its crew, it must be determined by cultural representation.

