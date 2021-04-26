Ireland to lead global initiative to tackle fake migration news





A global initiative to challenge fake news on migration and immigration is being led by NUI Galway, the International Organization for Migration and Irish Aid. The Global Migration Media Academy will include media literacy programs to train students and journalists to identify, challenge, and unlock misinformation. The programs will establish learning centers in Ireland, Mexico, Morocco, the Philippines and Serbia with the aim of providing media training on migration and strengthening ethical and accurate reporting as part of established undergraduate and graduate programs at universities. There are plans to expand the project to other countries as the program evolves. The project is co-funded by the International Organization for Migration and Relief in Ireland, with the development of a core global course led by Tom Felle, head of journalism and communications at NUI Galway. False stories Research shows that false narratives are being created and widely disseminated on social media, populist political parties, and among far-right groups in an effort to sow discord and influence public opinion. The Global Media Migration Academy will develop e-learning and training materials to tackle fake news. It will focus on misinformation and misinformation about migration, including training students to identify and track harmful content; digital forensic techniques and verification; and data journalism. The courses will build on migration research and data, as well as explore how global developments such as Covid-19 affect migration and public attitudes. Students will be encouraged to explore the complex topic of migration from different perspectives and publish compelling, nuanced, and evidence-based stories. Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said the last 12 months have shown how important our news and news sources are to keep us informed and educated. “While fake news is a danger that more and more people are aware of, opposing them or discovering that it is not something many people know how to do,” he said. Therefore, I warmly welcome this important initiative by NUI Galway and Irish Aid to tackle the misinformation and false news that is being spread about migration. respect Professor Ciarn Hgartaigh, president of NUI Galway, said while supporting respect and openness, he hoped the project would have a transformative effect on society, in Ireland and internationally. Our journalism academics are international experts in media literacy and it is an honor for them to work with the International Organization for Migration on this vital international project, as supported by Irish Aid, which will have a positive lesson for society. , he said. Lalini Veerassamy, head of the International Organization for Migration in Ireland mission, said she would work with the university to develop standardized training tools on media and migration. She said the course will equip journalists from around the world with the tools to develop more balanced and accurate narratives on migration, which, in turn, will reduce the spread of misinformation. Research shows that there is a gap in specialist media training on the many dimensions of migration, although the media plays a fundamental role in shaping public opinion and debate on the subject. The Global Media Project aims to create an e-learning platform and a media training network with accredited modules that focus on evidence-based ethical reporting and knowledge sharing.

