5 types of diets and their benefits

If there is any universal truth that can be said about Malaysians, it is likely that they just want to eat.

And who can blame us? There are so many foods in Malaysia to enjoy, with Malaysian, Chinese and Indian cuisines having their share of deliciousness.

However, there is an obvious weakness to having too much food; namely the rising waist lines of a lot of Malaysians.

Malaysia has the highest level of overweight in the region and it has become clear that Malaysians need to start doing something about it.

And it does not even mention the fact that just because you are not obese does not mean that you are getting all the vitamins and nutrients you need.

Exercise is mindless when it comes to maintaining health, but diets are the other half of the battle.

With so many types of diets available, it may not be clear which diet suits their needs.

Here are five types of diets with different requirements and effects. What is it that will serve you the most?

1. The Paleo Diet

Talk about going back in time! Enrolling in the paleo diet means you will eat the same food that your hunter-gatherer ancestors ate millennia ago.

Undoubtedly, it is not easy to understand what exactly they were eating at the time, but it is clear that they are not eating processed food from cans.

According to the paleo diet, you should keep sugar, whole milk, cereals and all kinds of processed foods off the table.

Instead, you can celebrate with any protein source, such as meat, fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds.

The paleo diet has been found to be effective for people seeking to lose weight, with high protein levels that reduce hunger pangs.

Unfortunately, the emphasis on meat makes this diet out of bounds for vegetarians and vegans, and it costs to eat only fresh, raw food.

2. The Vegan Diet

Do you want to take a stand against the meat industry? Then join the growing crowd of people who swear completely by the flesh.

In addition to ethical consumption, the vegan diet is said to have several health benefits including a slimmer body and improved blood sugar control.

The vegan diet has also been linked to reducing the risk of cancer, arthritis and Alzheimer’s, although studies are currently ongoing.

However, swearing at animal food products can easily result in nutrient deficiencies, so you need to find a vegan opportunity to counteract this problem.

Vegans can not expect to eat meat, whether red or white, dairy products, eggs and any food made using animal-based ingredients like gelatin or lactose.

To compensate for the lack of protein, Malaysian vegans can celebrate with tofu and tempeh, with seaweed also an option.

Those who have a completely plant-based diet are actually advised to turn to nutritional supplements to make sure they do not lose any nutrients necessary for good health.

The vegan trend has also caught on in the F&B industry, with more restaurants offering good opportunities for vegans of late.

3. Mediterranean Diet

As the name may suggest, this diet is truly an inspiration from the traditional diets of people living around the Mediterranean Sea.

In the 1960s, American scientists noticed that people in Italy and Greece were living healthier lives than their American counterparts, and it was discovered that their diet played a major role in this.

Given the number of places and cuisines around the Mediterranean, there is no current definition of what a Mediterranean diet is.

But, in general, the Mediterranean diet has an emphasis on most everyday foods like fruits, vegetables, fish and dairy products.

On the other hand, you will need to avoid factory-processed meats, refined oils and sugary foods.

Scientific studies have found that the Mediterranean diet can lower the risks of lifestyle diseases and help with weight loss.

4. Keto Diet

It is not surprising that the average carbohydrate intake in Malaysia is considerable, given their love for rice.

The ketogenic diet, or these in a nutshell, suggests the exchange of fatty carbohydrates, rather, as strange as it sounds.

While consuming fat sounds unhealthy, replacing carbohydrates with fat causes your body to go into a ketotic state, during which the body burns fats efficiently for energy.

Fats stored in the liver are also converted to ketones, which provide energy to their brains.

There are several diet-related health benefits, including reduced blood sugar and insulin.

When on this diet, you should avoid sugary foods, whole grains, fruits and most root vegetables.

Instead your plate should be stocked with meat, dairy products, nuts and leafy vegetables.

Be careful anyway, as these diets can lead to side effects, such as kidney stones and micronutrient deficiencies.

5. The Atkins Diet

While the Atkins diet has some similarities to these diets, namely the emphasis on avoiding carbohydrates and processed foods, there are some major differences.

For one, participating in the Atkins diet will keep your saturated fat intake at moderate rather than high levels while maximizing protein intake.

Normally, people who embrace the Atkins diet do so in four stages, eating minimal amounts of carbohydrates at first for about two weeks, before slowly ingesting more over the next few weeks.

According to the Atkins diet, you are welcome to eat meat, seafood, dairy products, nuts and seeds, and healthy fats such as coconut oil and olive oil.

The Atkins diet is also valuable for vegetarians, though they will have to make up for the loss of meat with soy-based foods and lots of nuts and seeds.

Please note that this article (including images) is for informational purposes only. It is to promote a broader understanding of the various health topics, and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Please visit your doctor if you have any health concerns.