International
Iran’s Foreign Minister Leaks, Revolutionary Guards Set Politics
In a leaked audio tape that provides a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes of Iranian leaders’ power struggle, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the Revolutionary Guard Corps calls it shooting, overcoming many government decisions and ignoring advice.
In an extraordinary moment in the bar that appeared on Sunday, Mr. Zarif left the official honorary line in Major General Qassim Suleimani, the commander of the Guard elite, the Quds Force, the outer arm of the Iran security apparatus, who was killed by the United States in January 2020.
The general, Mr. Zarif said, undermined it in many steps, working with Russia to sabotage the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and adopting policies toward the long-running war in Syria that harmed Iran’s interests.
In the Islamic Republic the rules of the military field, Mr. Zarif said in a three-hour recorded conversation that it was part of an oral history project documenting the work of the current administration. I have sacrificed diplomacy for the military field rather than for field service diplomacy.
The audio was unveiled at a critical moment for Iran as the country discusses the framework for a possible return to a nuclear deal with the United States and other Western powers. Talks through mediators took place in Geneva.
It is unclear what effect, if any, the revelations will have on those talks, or on Mr Zarifs’s position.
The recording, of a conversation between Mr. Zarif and an economist named Saeed Leylaz, an ally, was not intended for publication, as the foreign minister could be heard saying constantly on audio. A copy was leaked to London-based Persian channel Iran International, which first reported on the recording and shared it with The New York Times.
In it, Mr. Zarif confirms what many have long suspected: that his role as the Islamic Republic’s representative on the world stage has been severely curtailed. Decisions, he said, are dictated by the supreme leader or, often, by Revolutionary Guard Corps.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry did not dispute the authenticity of the census, but questioned the motive for the leak. Saeed Khatibzadeh, a ministry spokesman, called it an unethical policy and said the part of the audio released did not represent Mr’s full scope of comments. Zarifs about his respect and love for General Suleimani.
In the parts that were discovered, Mr. Zarif praises the general and says they worked productively together in the prelude to the US invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq. He also says that by killing him in Iraq, the United States dealt a major blow to Iran, more damaging than if it had wiped out an entire city in an attack.
But he said some of Mr. Suleimanis’s actions also hurt the country, citing, as an example, his moves against the nuclear deal Iran reached in 2015 with Western nations, the United States among them (the Trump administration later gave up him).
Mr Zarif said Russia did not want the deal to succeed and to leave all its weight behind because it was not in Moscow ‘s interest for Iran to normalize relations with the West. To this end, said Mr. Zarif, General Suleiman traveled to Russia to destroy our achievements, which means the nuclear deal.
Mr Zarif took up issues with General Suleimani on other fronts, criticizing him for allowing Russian fighter jets to fly over Iran to bomb Syria and for moving military equipment and personnel to Syria at the state-owned Iran Air without his knowledge. government and deploying Iranian Land Forces to Syria.
As of Sunday evening, Mr Zarifs’ critics were calling for his resignation, saying he had threatened Iran’s national security by exposing the country’s domestic policies to the world. His supporters also expressed concern that the comments could affect the presidential election in late June and harm the candidates from the reform faction, with which Mr. Zarif is tied up, reinforcing voter apathy and the idea that elected officials are not really in charge.
The leak follows a series of security breaches within Irans intelligence and government circles that have been involved in two assassinations and two explosions at the Natanz nuclear site. A former vice president, Mohammad Ali Abtahi, said Mr. Zarifs’s audio publication was tantamount to Israel stealing nuclear documents from Iran.
Some analysts said the audio would undermine the authority of Iranian diplomats in a sensitive window of negotiations.
That ties the hands of negotiators, said Sina Azodi, a non-resident colleague at the Atlantic Council. He represents Zarif as someone who is not credible in the country and generally presents a picture that Iran’s foreign policy is dictated by the theatrical policies of the army and Zarif is nobody.
Mr Zarif admitted in the tape that when it comes to negotiations, he is bound not only by the instructions of the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but by the demands of the Guard. He said Mr Khamenei had recently strongly rebuked him for leaving the official line when he said Iran was willing to work with the United States to choreograph steps towards a return to an agreement.
The structure of our foreign ministry is mainly security-oriented, said Mr. Zarif.
Mr Zarif said he was kept in the dark about government actions sometimes for his embarrassment.
On the night that Iran decided to take revenge on the United States for the assassination of General Suleiman, two commanders of the Quds Force went to see Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, to inform him that in about 45 minutes Iran would fire missiles at a military base. where American troops were stationed, Mr Zarif said. The Americans knew about the attack before he did.
Former Secretary of State John Kerry informed him that Israel had attacked Iranian interests in Syria at least 200 times, to his surprise, Mr. Zarif said.
He also noted the Guard’s concealment of the downing of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran that killed 176 on board in the morning after Iran attacked the air base.
The guards knew immediately that their missiles had hit the plane, but received it only three days later.
Immediately after the plane crashed, Mr. Zarif attended a small meeting of the national security council with two senior military commanders and said the world was seeking an explanation. The commanders, he said, attacked him and told him to send a tweet saying the news was not true.
I said, If it was hit by a rocket, tell us so we can see how we can solve it, recalls Mr. Zarif. God is my witness, the way they reacted to me is as if I had denied the existence of God.
