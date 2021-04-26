Iran’s Foreign Minister Leaks, Revolutionary Guards Set Politics

In a leaked audio tape that provides a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes of Iranian leaders’ power struggle, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the Revolutionary Guard Corps calls it shooting, overcoming many government decisions and ignoring advice.

In an extraordinary moment in the bar that appeared on Sunday, Mr. Zarif left the official honorary line in Major General Qassim Suleimani, the commander of the Guard elite, the Quds Force, the outer arm of the Iran security apparatus, who was killed by the United States in January 2020.

The general, Mr. Zarif said, undermined it in many steps, working with Russia to sabotage the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and adopting policies toward the long-running war in Syria that harmed Iran’s interests.

In the Islamic Republic the rules of the military field, Mr. Zarif said in a three-hour recorded conversation that it was part of an oral history project documenting the work of the current administration. I have sacrificed diplomacy for the military field rather than for field service diplomacy.