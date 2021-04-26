International
If it is safe, jump to Tokyo. We in the Pacific do not want Japanese nuclear wastewater FIJI
Earlier this month, the Japanese government announced plans to discharge 1 million tonnes of radioactive waste accumulated since the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster in the Pacific Ocean.
For the people of the Pacific, who have borne the disproportionate human cost of nuclear in our region, this is another act of catastrophic and irreversible transboundary damage for which our region has not given its consent.
While the Japanese plan is to dilute the water first and discharge it over about 30 years, and the Japanese government has made every effort to convince the general public about the safety of treated water through the use of green algae and the support of scientists Americans, the Peoples of the Pacific are once again calling it to what it is: an unjust act.
We must remind Japan and other nuclear nations of our motto of Free and Independent Nuclear Movement in the Pacific: if safe, drop it in Tokyo, try it in Paris, and save it in Washington, but keep our Pacific free. said Motarilavoa Hilda Lini, a Vanuatu citizen and veteran activist of the Free and Independent Pacific Nuclear Movement (NFIP), following the announcement by Japan. We are people of the ocean, we must stand up and defend it.
Many in the Pacific have experienced nuclear damage with the constant radiation of our environments, while survivors and their offspring continue to experience troubling diseases such as lymphatic, thyroid cancers, and reproductive health issues.
Since the Hiroshima and Nagasaki eruptions in 1945, 315 nuclear tests have been undertaken across the Marshall Islands, Australia, Kiribati and Maohi Nui. All of them, at the time, were described by nuclear nations as scientifically sound and safe.
Indeed, both Japan and the Pacific share the trauma of nuclear evidence. However, the Japanese government has since enthusiastically embraced the nuclear power industry.
One would think that the Japanese proposal to dump nuclear waste into the Pacific Ocean is something new, but there is a history of precedent. Dark practice was practically a global norm in the past for countries such as Japan, America and Europe. Things came to mind in 1979, when Japan’s clandestine proposal to dump nuclear waste in neighboring Northern Marianas was exposed. Japan sharply underestimated a rage united by political leaders, non-governmental groups and grassroots activists from the Northern Mariana Islands, Micronesia and the Pacific.
On Hiroshima Day in Japan 1980 before the World Conference Against Atomic Bombs and Hydrogen, an activist from the northern Pacific country of Palau asked the Japanese audience: Will the Japanese change from nuclear victims to nuclear attackers? Will you dump your waste in the yards of other peoples ?; Will you really dump hazardous nuclear waste in the Pacific, which will harm not only us but also our children and future generations ?. These questions shook the conscience of those from Japanese civil society, and solidarity bonds soon formed.
But these questions are still relevant today as Japan prepares once again to dump nuclear waste into the Pacific Ocean.
The peoples of the Pacific at all levels are protesting against the masses. Dame Meg Taylor made a statement on behalf of the Pacific Islands Forum, the main regional body, calling on Japan to stop discharging water until consultations and an independent review take place.
And we, as young activists from the region, are concerned about the potential damage it will have to the health of our ocean, which is the economic, spiritual and cultural heart of the Pacific countries.
The Japanese government intends to dump nuclear wastewater in two years from now. We urge them to reflect on our shared nuclear heritage and listen to their Pacific neighbors. We are saying out loud and clear: our ocean is not your place of dumping.
Joey Tau is an activist with the Pacific Network on Globalization (PANG). He is a media and communications specialist in the Pacific.
Talei Luscia Mangioni is a Youngsolwara activist and a PhD candidate at the Australian National University.
