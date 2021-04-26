The coronavirus vaccine clinic in Langley draws long lines





VANCOUVER – Fraser Health developed a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for residents of southern Langley Township on Sunday, spurring long formations and causing confusion for some eager residents. People in line at the Langley Event Center said they were initially told to wait for a multi-hour wait, but ended up spending between 30 and 90 minutes in a row. Matthew Sarling hit him at the clinic on Saturday after seeing on the internet that walks were allowed. He told CTV News Vancouver that the process went normally for him. “The formation seemed to be going quite well,” he said. “With the amount of people who had given shots and stuff, they were able to get past people faster. It was perfect, barely over an hour and a half, some paperwork, one shot and you’re done.” Clinic staff on Sunday told CTV News they were surprised to see the long formations, saying the fall event was not planned in advance. They said they had set aside vaccines that were for scheduled appointments and had 1,200 doses available for walking. “The vaccine clinic staff was notified of the availability of the current day drop as soon as we were able to confirm that this option was possible today,” Fraser Health said in an email. “We have expanded availability today to include a drop option in addition to booked appointments. We will continue to offer vaccines for as many appropriate dropouts as possible, pending supply.” The health authority sent out a press release announcing the abandonment of the clinic at 11:07 a.m. Sunday, seven minutes after the clinic was scheduled to start. “Today, Fraser Health is marking a drop in the vaccination clinic for South Langley Township as one of the high-transmission neighborhoods,” the health authority said in its release. “No appointment is required if you live in the area. Fraser Health is encouraging those residents to get vaccinated today.” The abandonment clinic was held alongside regularly scheduled appointments on site, and Fraser Health told CTV News that people living in the region who had registered through the province’s online vaccine portal were sent an invitation to book an appointment. Those who had not registered or received an invitation to book were encouraged to check their availability by entering their zip code on the provincial government website.







