International
Ralph Gonsalves: The Prime Minister of St. Vincent facing major challenges
Rarely does it see the leader of any country burst into tears on camera without the country they run is facing seemingly insurmountable challenges. This has been the case for the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, who is now facing a volcanic eruption between the COVID-19 pandemic and an economic crisis associated with it.
The La Soufriere volcano erupted for the first time in over 40 years on April 9, followed by a series of powerful eruptions since then. Scientists say the patterns of these eruptions are similar to those of the 1902 eruption which killed about 1,600 people on the island.
Ongoing eruptions have displaced about 20 percent of the island population from the islands to the northern region of the red zone, about 6,000 of which are considered most vulnerable. During a press conference the day after the first blast, Prime Minister Gonsalves burst into tears as he thanked the neighboring Caribbean islands for accommodating St. Vincentian nationals.
Many of the thousands of residents who were unable to leave the island had to seek temporary shelter at local shelters. Officials on the island say they are concerned the disruption will cause a second catastrophe, an increase in COVID-19 cases.
So far, St. Vincent has managed to keep COVID-19 positive cases fairly low, with 1,819 cases (1,677 recoveries) since April 20th. But if the island sees another increase, it will only sink the country’s economy further. Just two days before the volcano erupted, Gonsalves had warned St. Vincentians that if the economic situation continued, the government might not be able to pay salaries and benefits like pensions.
Gonsalves, who is in his fifth term as Prime Minister, said the government has tried to keep him together, but now real pressure is being exerted.
Ralph Gonsalves, affectionately known as Comrade Ralph, was born in Colonarie, St. Louis. Vincent by Alban Gonsalves, a farmer and small business man, and Theresa Francis, a small business woman.
He attended the Colonarie Roman Catholic School, and later St. Vincent’s Grammar School. He then enrolled at the University of the West Indies, where he completed a bachelor’s degree in economics. He later returned there to earn a master’s degree in government, which he completed in 1971.
In 1974, he completed a doctorate in government at the University of Manchester. Gonsalves was called to the bar at Gray’s Inn in London in 1981.
After completing his academic career in England, he returned to the island to practice law. Before he became prime minister minister, Gonsalves practiced the law extensively and successfully before the East Caribbean Supreme Court in a wide range issues, but especially in the areas of constitutional law, criminal law, administrative law, marital law, immovable property law, law of breach, in general, and contract law.
In 1994, he became the political vice-president of the Unity Labor Party (ULP). ULP was a union of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Labor Party and the Movement for National Unity (MNU).
Following the resignation of Vincent Beache, Gonsalves became party leader in 1998 and led the party to victory in the 2001 general election.
He has remained prime minister of St. Vincent and Grenadines since then, winning elections again in 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2020. Now in his fifth and 20th term in office, Gonsalves has been the longest serving leader continuously since the island became independent in 1979.
Gonsalves has also been a Member of Parliament (MP) for the North Central Windward constituency since 1994.
In July 2020, Gonsalves was elected president of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) succeeding Mia Amor Mottley. His six-month term ended on 1 January 2021 and he was succeeded by Prime Minister Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago.
Ralph Gonsalves has been married twice. He has two sons, Camillo and Adam, from his first marriage. He is currently married to Eloise Harris and they have a son, Storm, and two daughters, Isis and Soleil.
In 2015, Camillo was elected a Member of Parliament and currently serves in his Cabinet of Fathers as Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology.
