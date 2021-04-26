Panchkula District on the doorstep, all oxygen beds now occupied: The Tribune India





Amit Bathla Tribune News Service Panchkula, April 25th All the oxygen beds in the hospitals in the district were occupied this evening, bringing the health care system to the brink. The 332 oxygen beds at four Covid Dedicated Hospitals – Civil Hospital, Ojas Hospital, Paras Hospital and Alchemist Hospital – are occupied. All 50 ICU beds, including 20 with fan support, were already filled. CMO Dr Jasjeet Kaur confirmed the development. Calling the situation extremely serious, she said they were struggling to treat the severe entry of infected patients into hospitals. She said they were assembling the premises at BRS Dental College in Barwala, a Covid care center, to deal with the prevailing situation. It came on a day when District Magistrate Mukul Kumar ordered all public and private hospitals to reserve 50 per cent of the total beds and 70 per cent of the ICU / ventilator beds for the treatment of Covid patients. However, from time to time, the district administration has dismissed bed restraint reports in district hospitals. On Saturday, Deputy Additional Commissioner Mohammad Imran Raza said the Covid situation in the district was under control and there was no need to panic. ICU beds already filled All 50 ICU beds, including 20 with fan support, are already full. Lack of staff at the Civil Hospital The Civil Hospital is also concerned about staff shortages. An elderly doctor at the Civil Hospital, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “With the addition of more Covid beds, it is becoming increasingly difficult for staff to reach patients. There are a smaller number of non-Covid patients. A maximum of 126 Covid patients were admitted to the Civil Hospital in the first wave. “The number is almost double now,” said another doctor.







