GN makes urgent prayers to Chartroom staff, customers on April 14 to take COVID-19 test

Everyone in the Iqalu restaurant that day faces a higher risk of exposure to COVID-19

By Nunatsiaq News

The Nunavut government made an urgent call Saturday evening to all customers and staff of the Iqaluits Chartroom Lounge on April 14, specifically, to book a COVID-19 test. The Department of Health said people who were there that day face a higher risk of exposure to COVID-19.

He attended an earlier consultation to notify people who had been to the bar between April 10 and 14 of the possible exposure. Last week, GN recommended people who were there during that period self-monitor for symptoms of infection for 14 days after their last visit. And anyone with symptoms was advised to self-isolate and schedule a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Self-isolation involves staying home and avoiding other people.

Saturday counseling narrowed the focus to a specific day, calling on customers and staff who were there to call the COVID hotline at 1-888-975-8601 to arrange testing.

On Sunday, the Nunav Government increased the number of COVID-19 cases in Iqaluit to 42, following the discovery of seven new cases.

This brings the capitals to 42 and the number of Nunavuts to 47 active cases.

No new cases were reported Sunday in Kinngait, where a recovery was reported, leaving three active cases, or in Rankin Inlet, where there are two active cases, according to an update by Prime Minister Joe Savikataaq posted on Twitter.

Counseling for Chartroom staff and clients came at the end of a week of COVID-19 related developments in Iqaluit and throughout Nunavut.

Iqaluits Storehouse Bar and Grillhad were earlier identified as a potential COVID-19 exposure site last week by the Department of Health.

And on Friday, across NNavut GN restrictions on restaurants and bars, the number of COVID-19 cases rose.

GN will hold a press conference and update on COVID-19 in the territory on Monday at 11, which will be broadcast onNunavut Legislative Channel.

The press conference is also broadcast on Bell ExpressVu 513 channel, Shaw satellite channel 181 or 489 in the classic lining package, local cable channel 5 (analog) or 602 (digital) and local radio in Iqaluit at 92.5 FM