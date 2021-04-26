International
GN makes urgent prayers to Chartroom staff, customers on April 14 to take COVID-19 test
Everyone in the Iqalu restaurant that day faces a higher risk of exposure to COVID-19
The Nunavut government made an urgent call Saturday evening to all customers and staff of the Iqaluits Chartroom Lounge on April 14, specifically, to book a COVID-19 test. The Department of Health said people who were there that day face a higher risk of exposure to COVID-19.
He attended an earlier consultation to notify people who had been to the bar between April 10 and 14 of the possible exposure. Last week, GN recommended people who were there during that period self-monitor for symptoms of infection for 14 days after their last visit. And anyone with symptoms was advised to self-isolate and schedule a COVID-19 test.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Self-isolation involves staying home and avoiding other people.
Saturday counseling narrowed the focus to a specific day, calling on customers and staff who were there to call the COVID hotline at 1-888-975-8601 to arrange testing.
On Sunday, the Nunav Government increased the number of COVID-19 cases in Iqaluit to 42, following the discovery of seven new cases.
This brings the capitals to 42 and the number of Nunavuts to 47 active cases.
No new cases were reported Sunday in Kinngait, where a recovery was reported, leaving three active cases, or in Rankin Inlet, where there are two active cases, according to an update by Prime Minister Joe Savikataaq posted on Twitter.
Counseling for Chartroom staff and clients came at the end of a week of COVID-19 related developments in Iqaluit and throughout Nunavut.
Iqaluits Storehouse Bar and Grillhad were earlier identified as a potential COVID-19 exposure site last week by the Department of Health.
And on Friday, across NNavut GN restrictions on restaurants and bars, the number of COVID-19 cases rose.
GN will hold a press conference and update on COVID-19 in the territory on Monday at 11, which will be broadcast onNunavut Legislative Channel.
The press conference is also broadcast on Bell ExpressVu 513 channel, Shaw satellite channel 181 or 489 in the classic lining package, local cable channel 5 (analog) or 602 (digital) and local radio in Iqaluit at 92.5 FM
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]