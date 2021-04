World military spending is rising despite the pandemic

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – Military spending worldwide rose to nearly $ 2 trillion by 2020, challenging the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers said on Monday. Global military spending increased by 2.6 percent to $ 1.981 billion in 2020, when global GDP shrank 4.4 percent, according to a report from the International Institute for Peace Studies in Stockholm (SIPRI). Diego Lopes da Silva, one of the report’s authors, told AFP that the development was unexpected. “Because of the pandemic, one would think that military spending would decrease,” he said. “But it is possible to conclude with some certainty that COVID-19 did not have a significant impact on global military spending, at least in 2020,” Lopes da Silva said. He warned, however, that due to the nature of military spending, it may take time for countries to “adjust to the shock”. The fact that military spending continued to rise within a year with an economic downturn meant the “military burden,” or the share of military spending from total GDP, had also risen. The overall share rose from 2.2 percent to 2.4 percent, the largest year-on-year increase since the 2009 financial crisis. As a result, more NATO members hit the alliance’s guiding target of spending at least two percent of GDP on their military, with 12 countries doing so in 2020 compared to nine in 2019. SOME EFFECTS OF KOVID-19 However there were indications that the pandemic had affected some countries. Nations such as Chile and South Korea openly decided to retrieve military funding in response to the pandemic. “Other countries, such as Brazil and Russia, did not explicitly say that this was reallocated due to the pandemic, but they have spent far less than their initial budget for 2020,” Lopes da Silva said. Another response, as in Hungary for example, was the increase in military spending “as part of a stimulus package in response to the pandemic”. Lopes da Silva noted that many countries responded to the 2008-2009 economic crisis by adopting austerity measures, but “this time it could not be so”. The two largest spenders in the world so far were the US and China, with Washington accounting for 39 percent of total spending and Beijing 13 percent. China’s military spending has grown along with its growing economy and has seen growth for 26 consecutive years, reaching an estimated $ 252 billion in 2020. The US also increased its spending for the third year in a row in 2020, after seven years of decline. “This reflects growing concerns about threats perceived by strategic competitors such as China and Russia, as well as the Trump administration’s attempt to strengthen what it saw as a poor U.S. military,” said Alexandra Marksteiner, another report author. in a statement. Lopes da Silva, however, noted that the new administration “has not given Biden any indication that it will reduce military spending.”







