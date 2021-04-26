The Canadian government intervenes to end a possible Montreal port strike





April 25 (Reuters) – The Canadian government will intervene to end a possible strike in the country’s second-largest port, the Labor Minister said on Sunday as the clock ticked a departure from Montreal workers. The united workers, who have been in talks for a new contract since 2018, warned last week that they were preparing to leave work on Monday to protest changes to their working hours. The threat of shock has raised fears of another economic shock as the country struggles to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Labor Minister Filomena Tassi said the government had submitted notice of legislation that would result in a resumption of operations if a strike, the second in Montreal Port in eight months, continues. Putting forward this announcement is the least favored option by our governments. We believe in the process of collective bargaining, she wrote on Twitter. The government must act when all other efforts are exhausted and a work stoppage is causing significant economic damage to Canadians. Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Quebecs 1,125 coastal workers in the Port of Montreal had refused to work on weekends and nights after rejecting a March offer from the Maritime Employers Association. The association, which negotiates contracts on behalf of its members, including shipowners, said Sunday that it was preparing for planned mediation talks Monday and wanted to come to a negotiated solution. A CUPE Quebec spokeswoman did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Dock workers The last port strike in August 2020 lasted 19 days and had a ripple effect on supply chains across Canada. Reporting by Amran Abocar; Edited by Peter Cooney

