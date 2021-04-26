China accuses Australia of hypocrisy over canceled belt and road deals

Beijing says it will respond firmly and forcefully if Canberra fails to reverse its decision cancel two agreements agreed between China and the Australian state of Victoria as relations between the two countries continue to simmer.

Australia says it wants to open cooperation with China and step up our high-level dialogue, but says one thing and does another, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a news conference.

The actions of the Australian parties this time have shown again that they are not genuine in the desire to improve China-Australia relations, he said, urging Canberra to immediately overturn its incorrect decision.

Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton said Thursday that foreign affairs were an issue for the federal government and that Canberra was concerned about the governments of the states entering into contact with [Chinese] Communist Party that are against our national interests.

“We can not allow these kinds of compacts, these kinds of arrangements and friendships to show up because they have been used for propaganda purposes and they simply would not allow that to happen,” he said.

The China Belt and Roads Initiative plan to boost interconnection and trade includes infrastructure developments around the word, but has been criticized by some forcing host nations into a debt trap, a charge Beijing denies.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne canceled both agreements Victoria had reached with China on the grounds that they were inconsistent with Australia’s foreign policy or unfavorable to our foreign relations.

The Australian Parliament in December passed a law on foreign relations that allows the federal government to rescind international agreements made by universities, state governments and local councils if they are deemed to have a negative impact on foreign policy.

The Chinese embassy in Australia late Wednesday expressed its strong dissatisfaction and determined opposition to the unreasonable and provocative move against China.

It further shows that the Australian government has no sincerity in improving China-Australia relations, a spokesman said in a statement. It will bring further damage to bilateral relations and will only end up hurting itself.

Relations between China and Australia have fallen over the past year, with Beijing targeting Australian exports such as barley, beef, wine, lobster and coal after Canberra called for a global inquiry into the origin of Pandemic and covid-19.

Australian exports to China fell by about 2 percent in 2020 to $ 145.2 billion (US $ 112.3 billion), while Chinese investment in Australia fell by 61 percent per year. China buys about 80 percent of Australians iron ore, which accounts for about 60 percent of its total supply.

Yu Lei, chief collaborator at Liaocheng University Research Centers for Pacific Islands, said the belt and road agreement with Victoria, which was agreed in 2018, was difficult to implement, so the decision by Canberra to cancel it had to do more with the positioning of the United States and against China.

I expect China to take appropriate trade measures, moving to further reduce its imports [from Australia], he said, noting Beijing ‘s dependence on Australian iron ore.

China-Australia political and diplomatic relations have already stalled and economic and trade relations will be further curtailed, he said.

Hu Dan, deputy director of the Australian Center for Studies at Peking University of Foreign Studies, said Canberra’s decision was awaited and that similar moves were possible after the Australian government reviewed co-operation agreements between universities and foreign governments.

Canberra had become more conservative in recent years, she said, with China-related issues increasingly becoming security issues viewed from an ideological standpoint.

The slight policy differences between the two major parties in the 2019 election have disappeared over the past two years, and opposition to China has become essentially a form of political correctness, Hu said.

The foundation of China-Australia relations means it will be difficult for relations to improve for at least another year.

But Clive Hamilton, a professor at Charles Sturt University in Canberra, said Thursday that Beijing had sought to bypass Canberra by deceiving state governments and local councils and that the Victoria deal had been a route for Chinese influence in Australia.

Beijing may take punitive action against Australia for this decision, but it should be clear by now that the punishment will have no effect on the Australian governments’ determination to resist foreign interference from China, he said on Twitter.

Punitive measures will only provoke greater negative feelings towards China in Australia and weaken Beijing’s friends in Australia. However, Beijing may decide that it is worthwhile to send a message to other nations thinking about ending their BRI [belt and road] agreements.

