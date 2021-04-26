Managing the priority of homework for the ministry





A student does homework in front of the computer. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The new announcement also says schools should provide two hours of coaching each day Local education authorities should include homework management in their school assessments, the Ministry of Education said in a new announcement as part of efforts to reduce the excessive academic burden on primary and secondary school students. Schools should include homework design, grades and feedback on teacher assessments, and local education authorities should open telephone lines and other platforms for the public to manage school homework, the statement said Sunday. . First and second graders should not have written homework and elementary school students should have an average of less than an hour of homework each day, the notice said. High school students should have an average of less than 90 minutes. Schools should also control the amount of homework on weekends and holidays, she said. Teachers need to make full use of classroom time and after-school services to ensure that elementary school students can essentially complete all of their homework and that high school students can complete most of it, he said. she. Homework difficulty should not exceed national curriculum standards and there should be no repetitive or punitive homework. Teachers should evaluate their own homework, not ask students or parents to do it, the notice adds. In a separate announcement, the ministry urged schools to provide two hours of daily exercise for primary and secondary school students. Schools should open a sufficient number of physical education courses – four for first and second graders and three for third, fourth, fifth and sixth graders and high school students – it says in the announcement, adding that the ministry encourages schools to conduct an EP course every day. Wang Dengfeng, head of the ministry’s physical education, health and arts department, said the EP should be included in the assessments of schools, local education authorities and local governments, and should partially determine teachers’ salaries and professional titles. EP test results will gradually gain more weight in high school entrance exams and will become an important part of students’ overall assessment of college enrollment, he said. “As we urged schools to reduce the amount of academic homework, there should be more homework in physical training so that students learn basic sports skills and become healthier,” he said. Li Mingxin, director of Beijing Primary School, said the announcements show the government’s strong determination to reduce the students’ overburdened academic burden and promote the overall development of students. Parents should also properly organize students’ free time and not assign them extra homework or ask them to attend many after-school classes, he said.

