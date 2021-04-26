International
Thailand denies rumors of wealthy Indians arriving on charter flights to escape COVID-19
BANGKOK Thailand’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday denied rumors that wealthy Indians were booking charter flights in the country to avoid escalating the Covid-19 situation at home.
The rumors are the result of a misunderstanding stemming from a mistranslation by a foreign news agency, Foreign Ministry spokesman Thani Saengrat said.
The group of Indians were planning to travel to Dubai, UAE, while some had asked about entry regulations to Thailand, which could have caused misunderstanding.
The Ministry has contacted the Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi, which has confirmed that it has not issued the COE [Certificate of Entry] for non-Thai nationals in India to enter Thailand via charter flights, he said.
The Thai Civil Aviation Authority has also confirmed that they have not allowed any charter flights from India to land in Thailand during the period, as alleged by the rumors.
Thani added that some Indian nationals had entered Thailand on April 17th. They had notified the ministry in advance and had gone through the regular entry procedures. The group consisted of six students and one person holding a Thai work permit and they did not arrive by a charter plane, he added.
The ministry currently allows one repatriation flight from India per week to enter Thailand. Non-Thai nationals wishing to enter the country must meet the requirements and undergo screening and quarantine processes, Thani said.
He added that next month a Thai national in India was registered to return to Thailand on May 1, 70 Thais would arrive on May 8 and another 60 Thai on May 15.
On Sunday, the Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi announced that the Covid-19 Situation Management Center had imposed restrictions on non-Thai nationals wishing to enter Thailand.
All COEs issued to non-Thai nationals to enter Thailand from India with the arrival date of May 1 will be canceled, she said.
Therefore, the embassy will not accommodate non-Thai nationals on flights scheduled for May 1, 15 and 22, the embassy said.
For more news about the novel coronavirus click here
What you need to know about Coronavirus.
For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Telephone Line: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.
The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited into the current account Banco de Oro (BDO) # 007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this connection .
Read Next
Subscribe to ASK MORE to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and other 70+ headlines, share up to 5 devices, listen to news, download as early as 4 a.m., and share social media articles. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints or questions, contact us.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]