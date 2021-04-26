Thailand denies rumors of wealthy Indians arriving on charter flights to escape COVID-19

BANGKOK Thailand’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday denied rumors that wealthy Indians were booking charter flights in the country to avoid escalating the Covid-19 situation at home.

The rumors are the result of a misunderstanding stemming from a mistranslation by a foreign news agency, Foreign Ministry spokesman Thani Saengrat said.

The group of Indians were planning to travel to Dubai, UAE, while some had asked about entry regulations to Thailand, which could have caused misunderstanding.

The Ministry has contacted the Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi, which has confirmed that it has not issued the COE [Certificate of Entry] for non-Thai nationals in India to enter Thailand via charter flights, he said.

The Thai Civil Aviation Authority has also confirmed that they have not allowed any charter flights from India to land in Thailand during the period, as alleged by the rumors.

Thani added that some Indian nationals had entered Thailand on April 17th. They had notified the ministry in advance and had gone through the regular entry procedures. The group consisted of six students and one person holding a Thai work permit and they did not arrive by a charter plane, he added.

The ministry currently allows one repatriation flight from India per week to enter Thailand. Non-Thai nationals wishing to enter the country must meet the requirements and undergo screening and quarantine processes, Thani said.

He added that next month a Thai national in India was registered to return to Thailand on May 1, 70 Thais would arrive on May 8 and another 60 Thai on May 15.

On Sunday, the Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi announced that the Covid-19 Situation Management Center had imposed restrictions on non-Thai nationals wishing to enter Thailand.

All COEs issued to non-Thai nationals to enter Thailand from India with the arrival date of May 1 will be canceled, she said.

Therefore, the embassy will not accommodate non-Thai nationals on flights scheduled for May 1, 15 and 22, the embassy said.

