Hong Kong, Singapore to start the travel bubble delayed over the next month





A view of a courtyard of the short-stay Connect @ Changi facility, a complex of hotel rooms and meeting rooms near the airport that will welcome business “bubble” travelers from March as part of the city-state effort to resume meetings International Conference on Coronavirus Outbreak (COVID-19) in Singapore February 22, 2021. REUTERS

A long-delayed travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore will begin on May 26, the two cities said Monday as they relocated to restore overseas travel links and remove the quarantine barrier to foreign visits. The bubble between the two Asian financial centers was scheduled to start last November, but was suspended following an increase in coronavirus cases in Hong Kong. The scheme will start with one flight a day in each city, with up to 200 passengers on each flight, said Hong Kong Secretary of Commerce Edward Yau and Singapore Transport Minister Ong Ye Ku at the simultaneous press events. Those wishing to travel from any city must be tested negative for COVID-19 before departure and upon arrival. Hong Kong residents can also fly to Singapore alone for at least 14 days after receiving two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Travelers will not have to quarantine and there will be no restrictions on the purpose of the trip. However, if the seven-day moving average of the daily number of unrelated local COVID-19 issues is more than five for Singapore or Hong Kong the scheme will be suspended, Yau and Ong said. “The resumption … means that the gradual resumption of cross-border travel is achievable through mutual co-operation between different countries,” Yau said. For Hong Kong, which has banned non-residents since March 2020, the deal with Singapore is its first bilateral resumption of travel links with another city. Singapore already has several pacts on essential business and official travel and is unilaterally open to general visitors from countries including Brunei Darussalam, China and New Zealand. Singapore has also discussed an air travel bubble with Australia. Both Hong Kong and Singapore have brought the local virus situation largely under control compared to other developed cities. New cases, however, have been included in the past week, with Hong Kong reporting local transmission of a variant of the COVID-19 mutant N501Y and Singapore investigating possible cases of COVID-19 re-infection in a workers’ dormitory migrants. Dormitories were at the center of Singapore blasts last year with thousands of cases. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

