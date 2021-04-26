Draghi will show parliament how hell spends billions on poor aid





Prime Minister Mario Draghi goes to Parliament Monday to present details of his 222 billion-euro ($ 267 billion) plan to re-engineer Italy’s economy that will be a test of the European Union’s post-pandemic recovery fund. Draghi’s plan affects 191.5 billion euros in EU grants and loans plus 30 billion euros in domestic funds. The Prime Minister estimates that the investment will increase gross domestic product by at least 3.6%. He is seeking parliamentary support ahead of a deadline of April 30th to present the plan to the European Commission. The Draghi plan envisions 40% funding for green projects and 25% for digital projects, as required by the EU. A large portion of the expenditure is also projected on infrastructure, modernizing and expanding Italy’s railway system and providing high-speed trains to the poor south. About 40% of the plan resources are earmarked for southern regions. Italy was the epicenter of Covid-19’s initial European outbreak and the aftermath pushed the economy into its deepest recession since World War II. The country is the biggest beneficiary of the EU’s 800 billion-euro pandemic fund and will be a test case for the speed with which the EU rescue line is spreading. “Draghi’s plan will be looked at closely, in Italy and at EU level,” said Lorenzo Pregliasco, a political analyst at YouTrend. “He made the plan, along with the vaccination campaign, as a pillar of his government action. He will have to show that he can deliver implementation. “ Read more: Draghi is betting on the House with Europe’s Biggest Stimulus Plan Draghi is acting out of conviction that Europe’s economies will be stronger in the long run if fiscal and monetary authorities work together to bring them back to health as soon as possible. While this means repaying debt in the short term, the alternative could be a half-assed cycle and anemic expansion that leaves Italy and the EU increasingly stuck in the US and China. The extra costs will push Italian debt close to 160% of output this year, even higher than the 159.5% affected after the devastation of World War I and more than double the 60% EU reference level to join euro. Italy’s humble political parties put Draghi at the head of a national unity government this year to end a political stalemate and stop the pandemic. Italy has fully vaccinated only about 8% of its population and is likely to miss a target to reach 500,000 daily shots by the end of April. Draghi, who headed the European Central Bank for eight years until 2019, still has widespread support among most of Italy’s political parties, meaning his plan must face little opposition in the legislature. Draghi Weighs How to Pass Draghi’s latest breakdown of EU recovery funds, headed from cash to brackets Digitalization, innovation, competition, culture: 43.6 billion euros (+6.1 billion euros)

Green transition: 57.5 billion euros (+11.7 billion euros)

Sustainable mobility infrastructure: 25.3 billion euros (+6.1 billion euros)

Education and research: 31.6 billion euros

Social inclusion: 17.9 billion euros (+3.3 billion euros)

Health: 15.6 billion euros (2.9 billion euros) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

