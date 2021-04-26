Bengaluru hospitals show 3 times more patients in ICU than official data | News from Bengaluru







Following daily bed occupancy since April 19, the TOI found that each day, the number of patients in the ICU reported by hospitals was at least three times the figure claimed by the health department. BENGALURU: The Covid-19 daily bulletin issued by the state health department has consistently reported fewer patients in Bengaluru ICUs, compared to the number of users provided by government and private hospitals in the city.Following daily bed occupancy since April 19, the TOI found that each day, the number of patients in the ICU reported by hospitals was at least three times the figure claimed by the health department. For example, by the end of the day on April 24, 788 ICU beds in Bengaluru had been occupied by Covid-19 patients, data from government and private hospitals show. However, the daily bulletin of health departments says there are only 259 patients in the ICU in the city.

The day before, at least 735 ICU beds in the city were occupied, versus 246 bulletins. The trend has been steady since April 19 (see chart) Omprakash Health Director Patil said the bulletin contains official data shared with the state government and center, while the chief administrative officer of the National Health Mission, Dr S Asha, said they only collect information compiled by the people in charge of the data.

Dr. Vasanth Kumar, who is in charge of compiling the state bulletin, explained, We include only those patients against whose name a patient number is generated. There may be a 3-5% error but no more than that.

Doc: Effective monitoring of patient vitality is important

The bulletin number, he said, is commensurate with the number of patients in the ICU as of the date. When told that the difference is triple, or in the 200% range, Vasanth said, We are sure we are covering almost 100% of all those in the government ICU, we will have to check them out in private hospitals.

Dr HM Prasanna, president of the Association of Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes (PHANA), said: All admissions happen through BBMP, we are not allowed to do anything. And only Covid patients are admitted to these beds. No person without a valid positive certificate can gain admission.

Against a discrepancy and confusion over the situation on the ground, the availability of critical care beds continues to be a major concern for patients across the city, despite the fact that the number of such beds dedicated to Covid has risen to 800 on Sunday compared to 519 to 19 April.

And even as the government envisions allowing only those with oxygen saturation levels below 90 to be admitted to hospital, experts told TOI that without effective home monitoring, the death toll could rise due to delayed hospitalization.

Prioritizing hospital beds for the most critical is welcome, but the deterioration of satiety is not slow. Once it falls below 94, it can slide up to 70 in just a few hours and patients do not realize this until it is too late. Therefore, it is important to have an effective monitoring of patients’ vitality, said a doctor advising the government on the Covid situation.

