The ban on flights from India leaves families to mingle

Passengers from New Delhi wait in long lines for transportation to their quarantined hotels at Toronto Pearson Airport on April 23, 2021. Frank Gunn / Canadian Press

Canada’s decision to abruptly suspend direct passenger flights from India and Pakistan has left the three countries’ states mixed.

Some are trying to find flights connecting through a third country, despite Canada’s requirement that people traveling on such routes must take a negative COVID-19 pre-separation test from the last place they were before arriving in Canada.

Others are delaying the trip, awaiting the lifting of the 30-day ban as they struggle with separation from family.

Manikaran Singh went to India to visit his ailing grandmother on 15 April. He is desperate to return to Canada in early May in time to apply for permanent residence under a new program that opens May 6 for international students. He must be physically in Canada to apply and is worried he will lose one of the 40,000 places available.

He had been in India just a day before last Thursday’s announcement of the ban. Since then, he explores every travel route he might think of returning to Brantford, Ont.

I came up with the plan to travel to Qatar for two days and take the COVID-19 test from there, so I booked the flight from Delhi to Doha and Doha to YYZ [Toronto], but even that failed because Qatar now has tourist restrictions, he said.

Now he is considering whether to fly through Mexico, where there are no COVID-19 travel restrictions. He, like many others, has been seeking answers on Facebook groups.

I have to go back to Canada. All my payments like rent, phone bills … cost me roughly $ 2,000 a month and if I do not go back there, I will not make money, he said.

Ottawa’s decision to ban passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days amid a resurgence of COVID-19 issues in India and concerns about variant B.1.617 left much to be desired by many on both sides of the world. The announcement came shortly after India had reported a global record of more than 314,000 new infections in the previous 24 hours.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu said that while only 1.8 per cent of all air travelers entering Canada turn out to be COVID-19 positive, federal data show that people traveling from India accounted for 50 per cent of all positive tests.

Last week, British Columbia confirmed 39 cases of variant B.1.617, which was first discovered in India. On Friday, Ontario reported 36 variant cases and Alberta and Quebec each reported one variant case.

Sudheer Kumar booked his flight from New Brunswick to Andhra Pradesh, a state in southern India, three months ago to visit his paralyzed father. Mr Kumar came to Canada early last year, before the pandemic began, for his work in IT. He has been feeling isolated.

I thought I would take this short break and mentally free myself from this loneliness and also help my parents, he said. Things would have been normal, but suddenly everything is upside down.

Hameed Ali has not seen his wife and two daughters for nearly two years. The 38-year-old chef in Revelstoke, BC, was looking forward to May 8 when his family was coming to visit.

So much so, so hard. I was preparing mentally and physically to welcome them, he said. It’s a sad thing.

Mr. Ali applied for permanent residence in December, 2019 and has not been able to visit his family due to travel restrictions. He is concerned about their safety in India.

I have not slept soundly for so many months. I’m not happy and sometimes I feel so bad being alone for so long.

Vancouver resident Anirudh Sehgal was originally scheduled to leave for New Delhi with his wife and four-year-old son on April 22nd. They refused to board because he did not have a COVID-19 test result for his young son, although both Mr. Sehgal and his wife were tested negative. They were traveling to attend a close family function and wanted their son to see grandparents for the first time in two years. Mr. Sehgal reserved again for April 24th.

Hours before the trip, he received the flight cancellation notice.

I am stuck in many ways. I have spent so much money on my bookings with Air Canada and my tests that I do not have enough resources to book any extra trips.

Neerja Sheetal, 60, and her husband, Ashwini, became permanent residents of Canada in 2019 and did what they hoped would be a final trip to Amritsar in Punjab state in early 2020 to connect the ends before returning to their new home. Mr. Sheetal died suddenly on that trip and, as the pandemic disrupted global travel, Ms. Sheetals’s children tried to find a flight to get their mother back to Canada. She flew back in September, with her jobs in India still unresolved.

Last February, she returned to India to make arrangements to sell her assets and perform posthumous rituals for her husband. She booked a ticket through Qatar to return to Canada on May 10, and her children are concerned that the new restrictions could mean their mother may not arrive safely in Canada. Her daughter, Chetna Chauhan, said the federal government should set up a hotline to answer many of the questions she has.

Will he be allowed to board a flight from Qatar if it is positive? What if she is asked to quarantine in Qatar? Who will cover these costs? asked Mrs. Chauhan, who lives in Mississippi. God save us, if it turns out positive, will she be asked to come back? She has language problems; is there anyone to help him?

With a report by Marieke Walsh

