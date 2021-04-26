Name recall raises Sara Duterte, other possible bets in 2022 polls: Asia Pulse





MANILA – Remembering the name is helping some politicians position themselves well on the list of preferred presidential candidates for the 2022 general election, a private researcher said Monday. “I think what drives most of the pre-election voting preference at this point has really been the memory of the name. It’s not so much their record because they are not distributed in any way,” Pulse Asia president Ronald Holmes told ANC. . In a pre-election poll conducted by the poll from February 22 to March 3, 2021 among 2,400 respondents, Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is the early vanguard for the top post, receiving 27 percent of the voter preference. “Other candidates in the poll are former Senator Bongbong Marcos (13 percent), Senator Grace Poe and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno (12 percent), Senator Manny Pacquiao (11 percent), Vice President Leni Robredo (7 percent), Senator Christopher.” Bong “Go (5 percent), former Vice President Jejomar Binay (3 percent), Senator Panfilo Lacson (2 percent) and Rep. Taguig-Pateros Alan Peter Cayetano (2 percent). Holmes said some politicians got involved in respondents’ political preferences because of their popularity. “There are a number of people who are really more prominent nationwide or we can say that the public is much more familiar with these individuals compared to all the other individuals,” he said. As for the Duterte case, Holmes said her father’s popularity boosted her position in the poll. “You could say there is a level of support for Sarah that comes mainly from people who support the President,” he said. Holmes noted that Duterte did not receive the same level of support that her father had. “Sarah is only getting 1 in 4 which means that some people who can approve and trust the President are expressing preference for individuals other than the girl herself,” he said. Duterte was the most popular presidential candidate in her native Mindanao region with 60 percent, followed by those in the Visayas with 21 percent and Balance Luzon with 17 percent. She was the least popular among Metro Manila respondents with 12 percent in the poll. The pollster, however, stressed “it ‘s still early” to say what would happen to next year’ s polls. “One of the things we have not really seen [and] it has not started yet it would be either an informal and formal campaign when any of the potential candidates would communicate essentially what they have done and what they intend to do, “Holmes said. RELATED VIDEO:

