Japan, which has attributed about 10,000 deaths to COVID-19, has also been slow with local vaccination by about 1% so far taking shots. Organizers are expected to announce daily testing for athletes. They are also expected to waive a 14-day quarantine requirement, allowing athletes to train when they arrive. Athletes will be required to stay within a bubble consisting of the Olympic Village in Tokyo Bay, and training sites and areas. The story goes down the ad Japans Kyodo News, citing unnamed sources, said the athletes and staff will have to be tested twice within 96 hours before leaving home. They will also be tested upon arrival in Japan. The Playbook for Athletes will be updated on Wednesday, with Playbooks for the media and others unveiled on Friday. A final edition of all the Books will be published in June. The story goes down the ad IOC President Thomas Bach last week said his plans to meet the torch relay in Hiroshima on May 17-18 have not yet been confirmed. Bachs’ arrival would be just days after the last state of emergency ends on May 11th. The government and the International Olympic Committee have said that precautionary measures have been taken specifically for the celebration of Japan’s Golden Week, which begins on Thursday. The torch relay, which began March 25 in Fukushima in northeastern Japan, has been diverted several times this month and forced to run in an empty Osaka city park. It was also redirected to Matsuyama City Ehime prefecture. The story goes down the ad It will be completely banned this weekend on the island of Minaco in Okinawa. The small island has only one hospital. The relay will pass through other places in Okinawa. The heavily sponsored relay is a caravan of more than a dozen cars and other vehicles adorned with ads from major sponsors like Coca-Cola and Toyota. Torch runners are a total of 10,000 typically bringing the back between loud music and DJ jokes. The relay is scheduled to end at the National Stadium on July 23 for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games. More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports







