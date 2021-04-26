



26 minutes ago From the image, EPA Photo chat, Protesters against President Farmajo on Sunday were praising some of the anti-government forces in Mogadishu. Fighting erupted Sunday in the capital, Mogadishu, amid clashes between security forces and the army. The sound of gunfire was heard near the presidential palace, sources said. One of the militias supports President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed while the other is against him. Last week Mr Mohamed – popularly known as the Farmajo cow – unanimously decided to extend his term by two years. His term usually ends in the second month. This has been widely criticized by the international community, including the United Nations and the African Union. According to reports from Mogadishu, small-scale fighting broke out on Sunday, but immediately escalated into heavy fighting and spread to the city center. According to local newspapers, clashes between pro-government militias and pro-government militias have not been ruled out, only some of the farmers and tribal leaders are reported in the fighting. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Caasimada Online, an independent news site, says protesters have taken to the streets, burning tires and rebel forces controlling parts of northern Mogadishu. From the image, Reuters Photo chat, One of the militias is said to be supporting pro-government politicians. Protesters reportedly chanted, “We do not want to extend the mandate. We do not want Farmajo. We do not want dictatorship.” Former Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and rebel leader Abdirahman Abdishakur have said pro-government forces have attacked their homes. In a statement on Twitter, Abdishakur said his side had “warned against the politicization of the army”. From the image, Reuters Photo chat, Somalia is in the throes of a political and economic crisis Somali security minister Hassan Hundubey Jimale on Sunday evening accused foreign countries of not being behind the violence. In a televised speech, he said organized militant groups had been sent to Mogadishu to create chaos, but security forces had resolved their concerns. “People who did not pay attention to their people organized the fighters, they refused to listen to the warnings of peace by attacking Mogadishu today. [ku ngufu] of their attack after an attempt to extinguish it peacefully was unsuccessful. “ Somalia has been embroiled in years of conflict but has moved towards peace since 2012 following the formation of a foreign-backed government. Only, the elections were delayed after President Farmajo’s term ended in February, which put the country in trouble. Some foreign donors immediately withdrew their funds, causing the government to run out of resources. Elections in Somalia are held in a very direct way where ethnic leaders elect deputies, who are also the ones who elect the president. But this time there was so little consensus that power was divided – and disagreements over election commission members. The UN Security Council on Friday said political tensions in Somalia are ignoring key issues such as Covid-19, insect attacks and extremist groups claiming to be Islamic.

