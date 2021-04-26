



SINGAPORE – Set for revenge, a man threw a bottle of flammable liquid with a wick of glowing clothes at his ex-wife’s house in May last year, damaging land property. Restaurant manager Ismail Didih Ibrahim, now 36, also sprayed “O $ P $” (debt money, pay money) on the property even though her family had not borrowed from a borrowing shark. As a result, the police officers dealing with the case initially thought the violations were committed by an illegal lender. No one was physically injured in the Molotov cocktail attack, but Ismaili’s ex-wife remained so traumatized that the 32-year-old had to attend counseling sessions. Her family also spent about $ 600 to install CCTV cameras around their Telok Kurau home as they did not feel safe after the incident. Ismail pleaded guilty Monday (April 26th) to committing an act of malice by fire or explosive substances with intent to cause harm and a violation under Act Covid-19 (Interim Measures). A search of the accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority database shows that Ismaili is a shareholder of the family and well-known owner Hjh Maimunah. Court documents state that he was working as a manager for his parents’ restaurant at the time of the violations. The Singapore couple had tied the knot in 2017 but divorced two years later. Unhappy with his ex-wife, Ismaili went to her home during the breaker period on May 12, 2020, armed with items, including a half-filled bottle of diluent and a can of black paint. He also took a raincoat to disguise himself that evening. Singapore had imposed the switch between April 7 and June 1 last year to curb the spread of Covid-19. Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Kee En told the court: “(Ismail) was seen on CCTV footage going into the trunk of his car and preparing a Molotov cocktail by repeatedly pouring paint thinner into (an) empty bottle and stuffing rags on top. “Several times, he looked across the mostly deserted road to see if anyone was watching him. After about five minutes of preparation, the accused then went to the victim’s house … wearing raincoats.” After spraying “O $ P $”, Ismaili threw Molotov cocktails at his ex-wife’s house, causing a fire when the bottle shattered. He then left the scene. The woman and her family members were unaware of the incident at first as they were upstairs. However, one of their neighbors spotted the blaze and extinguished the fire with her family members. They then called the victim’s family, who called the police. DPP Chong said the fire caused about $ 6,000 in damage to items such as several walls and pillars. Since then, Ismaili has voluntarily returned $ 5,000 to his ex-wife and donated $ 3,000 to three charities of her choice. He is currently on $ 20,000 bail and will be sentenced on June 21. For committing wickedness by fire, an offender can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.







