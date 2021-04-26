India sets new COVID world record for 5th day in a row: Live News | Coronavirus pandemic news





With 352,991 new cases, the total case load in India exceeds 17 million, while deaths rise by a record 2,812 to reach a total of 195,123.

India has set a new global record for an increase in daily coronavirus cases for the fifth day in a row, while deaths from COVID-19 also rose to an all-time high over the last 24 hours on Monday. Several nations, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, have offered support as India oversees the health care system to meet the growing demand for medical oxygen and hospital beds. Here are the latest updates: 2 minutes ago (06:40 GMT) Why does India have so many COVID cases? For a country where COVID numbers seem to be falling dramatically just a few weeks ago, what has gone so badly in India? Read more here 57 minutes ago (05:44 GMT) Thailand suspends travel from India Thailand has suspended the issuance of travel documents from India over concerns of imported coronavirus cases as more countries were closed in Bangkok. The Thai Embassy in New Delhi said in a statement that entry certificates for non-Thai nationals traveling from India will be suspended until further notice. 1 hour ago (05:27 GMT) US to increase support for virus-stricken India The US will immediately make available in India supplies of vaccine material, as well as therapies, tests, ventilators and protective equipment. The United States has identified sources of the specific raw material urgently needed for Indian production of the Covishield vaccine that will be made immediately available to India, a White House statement said. Western nations, including Britain, France, Canada and Germany, have also pledged aid. 2 hours ago (05:03 GMT) India reports record 352,991 new cases With 352,991 new cases, India sees a new world record for an increase in daily coronavirus cases. The total case load in India has now exceeded 17 million, according to the data of the Ministry of Health only after the US Deaths from COVID-19 also rose to an all-time high, with a record 2,812 fatalities reported over the past 24 hours, totaling 195,123. The death toll could be a huge underestimation, as no suspected cases are involved and many deaths from COVID-19 are being attributed to underlying conditions. 2 hours ago (05:03 GMT) Bangladesh closes land border with India Bangladesh has announced it is closing its land border with India in response to the record rate of infections and death toll in the neighboring country. The ban, which excludes freight transport, will remain effective for 14 days from Monday, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told reporters in Dhaka. Bangladeshi citizens stranded in India will be allowed to return home through three specific border crossings, provided they produce a negative PCR test within 72 hours of their entry, a State Department statement said. Air travel between the two countries has remained suspended since Bangladesh suspended international passenger flights on April 14 as part of a nationwide blockade. 2 hours ago (05:03 GMT) The Netherlands to ban flights from India The Netherlands will also suspend passenger flights from India from Monday at 6pm (16:00 GMT) until May 1 due to fears of a new variant of COVID-19, the transport ministry said. The ban, announced Sunday, does not include cargo flights or planes carrying medical personnel.







