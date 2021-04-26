Godzilla Vs Kong heads $ 400 million Global Box Office; Demon Slayer New Milestone Eyes – Deadline





Refresh for the latest: Warner Bros. / Legendary’s Godzilla Vs Kong has reached a new global benchmark, surpassing $ 400 million with a test by Sunday $ 406.6 million world. From this, $ 320 million comes from international cash registers in 41 markets. Monster Masha, already the biggest Hollywood movie of the pandemic era, continues to trace over its Monsterverse ancestors. It is the highest grossing film in China, Russia, Spain, Australia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Mexico. In markets combined as for-as and at today’s pace, LAG is running 6% higher Kong: Skull Island, 44% over Godzilla: King of Monsters and 90% forward Godzilla. And, there are still over 20 markets to come including Brazil, Japan and the UK. Similar story ‘Mortal Kombat’ Conquers ‘Demon Slayer’ After an intense brawl for number 1 as the movie returns from the pandemic LAGthe weekend was worth it $ 5.7 million offshore. ChinaThe run is disappearing by a staggering $ 183.1 million as of Sunday – Hollywood’s best performance since Covid started – and could still grow slightly this week. Australia ($ 20.1 million), Mexico ($ 18.2 million), Taiwan ($ 12.4 million) and Russia ($ 11.7 million) round out the Top 5. Surrounding $ 400 million, WB International Distribution President Andrew Cripps said, “It has been exciting to see this film marking a return to cinemas across the globe, with audiences continuing to grow and retain the importance of shared universal experience. to go to the movies. ” Aniplex

At other milestones, and coming from a strong inner opening, Demon Slayer – Kimetsu No Yaiba – Movies: Mugen Train has now scored a rating $ 456 million world. Along with North America, the anime adaptation and the biggest Japanese title ever opened in Latin America (except Brazil) this session and we are hearing strong performances in some of those offshore markets. Overseas confirmation numbers are not yet available, however, it is possible that Demon Slayer, which began international spread in October last year, has surpassed that of China Eight hundred as the highest grossing film of 2020 (including its results in 2021). We are awaiting clarification of the actual exchanges and figures, and will be updated accordingly. Cume IMAX at Demon Slayer is now $ 28.6 million globally. In an intense battle, Demon Slayer was rated best by New Line / Warner Bros. ‘ Mortal Kombat in their North American arches this weekend. Abroad, Mortal Kombat had one $ 6.3 million the third session in 36 markets for a $ 27.6 million cume to date. Globally, the total so far is $ 50.1 million. The game adaptation debuted at Australia this $ 3.2 million session to be ranked as the 3rd best R-rated opening of all time. Major degrees such as the UK will still come on May 17, Brazil on May 20 and Japan on June 18. Again in Japan this weekend, a new two-week state of emergency was declared in Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures that saw some cinema closures and which will eat into the upcoming Golden Week period. Still, Warner Bros. ‘ Rurouni Kenshin: Final bowed to a strong man $ 6.6 million (717.7 million yen) with $ 450K on IMAX. The release of the first round of the final round for the series played on 480 screens and came out second after last week’s global winner Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet (Integers in the latter will be available tomorrow; IMAX Japan’s $ 1.8 million). In other IMAX news, China and Russia republish Lord of the Rings: Two towers added $ 1.2 million to those markets. Dy Kullat made about $ 4 million overall in its new China reprint. China generally had a slow weekend as it was ready for the May 1st holiday, which starts with a host of new local publications on Friday and next Saturday. They include those of Zhang Yimou Walker-rocks and the suspension drama of the New Classics home Sweet Home (both with IMAX components), perpetrator Break the darkness, romance pic my love and fantasy comedy Tiger robbers. ‘The Holy One’

Precious screens

CUMES MISC TO PRPRD NOTSUED / TAB NOTE

The Holy (SNY): $ 1.9 million over the weekend (12 markets); $ 4.7 million international / $ 16 / $ 3 million (Mexico started at No. 1 with $ 1.2 million this session)

Loving Man (SNY): $ 1.2 million (Taiwan alone); $ 11.3 million cum in Taiwan

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (SNY): $ 900K on weekends (2 markets); $ 16.3 million international

no one (UNI): $ 735K weekend (16 markets); $ 16.5 million international / $ 38.2 million global

Promising Young Woman (UNI): $ 382 over the weekend (17 markets); $ 6.9 million international (UNI and non-UNI markets) / $ 13.3 million global

Tom & Jerry (WB): $ 64 million international / $ 107.5 million global MORE







