Iran International Report: Zarif Accuses Soleiman of Running Iranian Foreign Policy





AMMAN: Palestinian protests sparked by the riots in Jerusalem have spread across the occupied territories, forcing Israeli security services and politicians to pay attention. Security officials said the escalation in the south, including rockets fired from Gaza, was a direct result of events in Jerusalem, where clashes erupted between Palestinians and far-right Israeli groups, with authorities seeking a solution to the conflict before escalation. spreads to other countries.

Former member of the executive committee of the Organization for the Liberation of Palestine, Hanan Ashrawi, told Arab News that the Palestinians will continue their protests.

Neither Jerusalem nor the rest of Palestine will succumb to the culture of violent hatred of the Kahanists or the oppression and brutality of the Israeli occupation. The Palestinians will not begin to submit. A century of sumoud (resilience) and resilience should carry this message home, he said.

Barak Ravid, a reporter for Axios, told Arab News that senior Israeli officials believe the problems began after Israeli police unilaterally closed the main entrance to Jerusalem’s Old City for Palestinians.

Tensions began at a time when there is no functioning government and when all Israeli political leaders are focused on forming a new one. Within this vacuum entered the Jerusalem police, (who) made the tactical decision to place restrictions at one of the entrances to the old city. The decision led to a new crisis that could escalate further, he said. Speed read Security officials said the escalation in the south, including rockets fired from Gaza, was a direct result of events in Jerusalem, where clashes erupted between Palestinians and far-right Israeli groups, with authorities seeking a solution to the conflict before escalation. spreads to other countries. Regarding the upcoming elections and the right of Palestinian Jerusalem to participate in them, Ravid added that Israel is still waiting to see what (Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud) Abbas decides on the elections.

Former Palestinian Minister Ziad Abu Zayyad wrote in the broader Palestinian daily Al Quds that the Palestinian protests are a response to Israel’s incompatibility and the apathy of the international community to calls to allow Palestinian Jerusalem to participate in the upcoming elections.

We should not allow the continuation of an authority without the legitimacy of the elections and East Jerusalem should be treated like any other part of the occupied territories that the Israeli occupier can prevent from participating in the elections, he said.

Abu Zayyad argued that election week should be a week of protests and that this would be the best referendum on the status of cities.

Hijazi Risheq, head of the Jerusalem Merchants Committee, said: “The fact that the Jerusalemites rose up against extremists backed by the occupation authorities is a pre-election statement that Jerusalem is Arab and Palestinian, and that the people of Jerusalem do not expect to be ruled by anyone.

Ayman Odeh, head of the Joint Arab List in the Israeli Knesset, wrote on Twitter that he had sent a message to Interior Minister Amir Ohana, to stop inciting Israel’s right wing in Jerusalem.

But Ohana is a puppet in the hands of (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu, who is in big trouble and is in his last days in power, he added.

