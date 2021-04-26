Latest: Pakistan tries to add beds, fan quickly

Pakistan on Monday reported 70 deaths from COVID-19 and 4,825 cases in the last 24 hours.

This comes a day after Pakistan closed schools in high-risk areas but refused to delay exams, ignoring student protests.

Pakistan has reported 17,187 deaths from COVID-19 among 800,452 cases since last year.

TOKYO Japan will step up border controls at airports after health authorities found 21 cases of a new two-mutated Indian variant that experts say could be more contagious.

Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Monday all but one of the 21 variants of the variant were discovered in the arrivals at Japanese airports.

The variant has two mutations in the spicy protein that the virus uses to bind to cells. India is experiencing the worst growth in the world in virus cases partly due to the variant. Experts fear it could exacerbate the continuing wave of Japanese being fed by another variant previously discovered in Britain.

Japan launched emergency measures Sunday in Tokyo, Osaka and two of its neighboring prefectures, closing bars, karaoke, shops, theaters and museums and other non-core businesses and demanding home stays and other preventative measures for residents until on May 11th.

The third state of emergency in Japan three months before a planned opening of the Olympics in July is questioning whether or how the country can hold events safely.

Kato said Japan will increase border controls and collect and analyze data on variants to prevent further spread of infections.

Japan had 562,141 cases, more than 5,400 from the previous day, and 9,913 deaths on Friday, according to the health ministry.

BANGKOK cinemas, parks and gyms were among the closed places in Bangkok on Monday as Thailand sees the worst growth of the coronavirus virus pandemic.

A lack of hospital beds, along with a failure to ensure adequate supplies of coronavirus vaccines, have pushed the government into imposing new restrictions, although there are no nationwide blockages, police bans or travel bans. Health care workers say the measures are not enough to ease overcrowded hospitals.

Thai health authorities on Monday reported 2,048 new cases and eight deaths, bringing the total to 57,508 cases and 148 deaths. The Thai capital has seen a rapid rise in infections since early April.

The latest measure aimed at curbing the spread of the virus is a fine of up to 20,000 baht ($ 636) for not wearing face masks indoors and outdoors in 48 provinces including Bangkok.

Starting Monday, 31 types of venues in the capital, including cinemas, parks and gyms, were closed for two weeks and gatherings of more than 20 people are banned. Shopping malls and shops can be open for limited hours.

Thailand has also banned the entry of visitors coming from India in addition to its citizens. The ban takes effect on May 1.

PERTH, Australia The western Australian coastal city of Perth will lift a three-day blockade as no new COVID-19 infection was detected on Monday.

The blockade of the city of 2 million people was called on Friday after a man who returned to Australia from a wedding in India infected two people in Perth last week.

Western Australian Prime Minister Mark McGowan said on Monday four days smaller restrictions would begin at midnight.

I wish we should not go to the jam. But it was necessary and it worked. This virus is so unpredictable, McGowan said.

Nightclubs and city casinos would remain closed and customers would have to sit in bars, cafes and restaurants for four days.

Western Australia has been Australia’s most successful part in preventing the spread of coronavirus and also imposes stricter border restrictions on states that have experienced groups.

The Perth cases of community broadcasting last week were the first in Western Australia in more than a year.

Hong Kong and Singapore said Monday they would launch an air travel bubble in May, months after an initial agreement that would allow tourists to fly between the two cities without having to serve in quarantine was postponed.

Flights will start on May 26. Visitors will not have to go through quarantine as long as they meet the travel conditions within the air travel bubble.

Hong Kong and Singapore had previously announced the launch of an air travel bubble in November last year, but rejected the plan a few days before it started after Hong Kong saw an increase in COVID-19 infections.

The air travel bubble comes as Singapore and Hong Kong seek to boost tourism amid the pandemic, which has seen various countries close borders and reduce air travel.

WASHINGTON President Joe Biden says the U.S. is determined to help India as it battles an increase in coronavirus cases.

In a tweet Sunday, Biden said, Just as India sent aid to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need.

The President did not provide specifics in the short message. But earlier on Sunday the White House said the US is working all the time to immediately deploy COVID-19 drug treatments and rapid diagnostic equipment in India. Ventilators and personal protective equipment are also coming in, and the US will also seek to provide oxygen supplies.

The White House says it has identified sources of the raw material urgently needed to produce the Covishield vaccine from India and will make it available. The US also intends to pay for an expansion of production capacity for India’s vaccine manufacturer, BioE, so it can grow and produce at least 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2022.

JUNEAU, Alaska Alaska Airlines has banned an Alaska state senator from its flights, saying it refused to comply with mask requests.

An airline spokeswoman says Eagle River State Senator Lora Reinbold was informed and that the suspension was effective immediately.

Reinbold told the Anchorage Daily News that she had not been notified of a stoppage and that she hoped to be on an Alaska Airlines flight in the near future.

Reinbold checked in last week at Juneau International Airport apparently arguing with airport staff and Alaska Airlines about mask policies. Reinbold told the newspaper he was asking for an exception to the mask with diligent employees at the counter. She said it was reasonable with all employees.

Alaska Airlines has detained over 500 people.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka The Sri Lankan government on Sunday suspended all private functions including meetings and parties and also suspended all state functions for the next two weeks as COVID-19 issues are steadily rising.

All state festivals scheduled for the next two weeks have been stopped, a statement from the Presidents’ Office said, adding that the government had decided to ban all private sector functions, meetings and parties under quarantine regulations.

The number of positive cases has tripled in the last two days in Sri Lanka. For several weeks, the number of cases remained below 300 and on Sunday, the figure rose to 895.