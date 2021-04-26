The Dutch ban passenger flights from India on the advice of the public health institute





The Netherlands has introduced a ban on passenger flights from India, just days after it said it did not need to take such a step, despite rising coronavirus cases. The Netherlands has introduced a ban on passenger flights from India, just days after it said it did not need to take such a step, despite rising coronavirus cases. About 300,000 new cases a day are currently being reported in India and ministers are also concerned about the spread of new variants of the disease, the infrastructure ministry said. Moreover, ‘the cabinet wants to prevent the Netherlands from becoming the preferred option for passengers from India heading to the European Union, the ministry said in a statement. The decision to ban passenger flights was taken on the basis of urgent advice from the RIVM public health institute. About seven flights a week come to the Netherlands from India and many passengers are in transit. Cargo flights have not been affected by the ban, which will remain in place until at least May 1st. Dutch nationals and others who cannot return from India due to the ban are being advised to seek a safe place to stay. South Africa Passenger flights from South Africa and some countries in South America have been banned from landing at Dutch airports since January. The Netherlands had previously stopped all except essential travel from countries outside the EU with the exception of business people, students, people coming to work under the scheme of highly skilled migrants, art sector professionals and people in a distance relationship with a Dutch or other EU citizen- of. Achievements are required to have a negative coronavirus test and be quarantined for 10 days, five if a coronavirus test after five days is negative. Help The Netherlands has also agreed to make an additional 2.5 million available to the Red Cross for coronavirus-related emergency care. Of this, 1 million are destined for India. The Netherlands previously donated an additional $ 40 million to the international Covax program, which organizes vaccines for developing countries, the foreign ministry said. Thanks for the donation to DutchNews.nl The DutchNews.nl team would like to thank all the generous readers who have made a donation in recent weeks. Your financial support has helped us expand our coronavirus crisis coverage in the evenings and weekends and make sure you are up to date with the latest developments. DutchNews.nl has been free for 14 years, but without the financial support of our readers, we would not be able to provide you with fair and accurate news and features about all things Dutch. Your contributions make this possible. If you have not yet made a donation, but would like to,

you can do this through Ideal, credit card or Paypal.

