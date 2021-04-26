Indian exiles, mission thanks UAE for staying close to India during COVID-19 crisis







Burj Khalifa lit up in the colors of the Indian flag on Sunday.

Image credit: WAM

Dubai: Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Indian Immigrants in UAE thank UAE for expressing solidarity with India which is fighting the worst COVID-19 crisis with the highest number of cases and lack of hospital beds and oxygen supply. On Sunday evening, the Burj Khalifa and other monuments of the UAE lit up in the colors of the Indian flag and carried the message Stay Strong India to show solidarity with India in the fight against COVID-19. While the Dubai Media office posted the video of the tricolor display on the tallest tower in the world, the Abu Dhabi Media Office tweeted images of the Indian national flag from different emirates with the same message written in English, Arabic and Hindi. The Indian missions in the UAE reiterate those messages and express India’s gratitude for the solidarity of the UAE in challenging times. We thank our friend #UAE for standing by us during these testing times, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi wrote on Twitter with the hashtag #IndiaUAEDosti and a handshake emoji placed between the flags of the two nations. Indian Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor expressed his country’s appreciation for the strong support of the UAE. India appreciates the strong support of the UAE for its close friend in difficult times, he said in a tweet and labeled the UAE foreign ministry and the UAE Embassy in India. Some Indians went on Twitter to echo the sentiment using the hashtag posted by the mission. Indian Immigrant Tweet Imrans said: Thank you UAE for everything you do for us. Images of UAE monuments decorated with the flag of their countries were widely shared on social media by Indians in the UAE and around the world as Indian media widely covered the news. Balagopal.G, a regular accountant in Dubai, said: As an expatriate here, it feels good to see the companionship between the two countries. We will always be indebted to the UAE for this gesture during one of the worst health crises in India. Ministers appreciate Meanwhile, Indian Foreign Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in a tweet praised a call from Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Appreciated the call yesterday from HH Sheikh @ABZayed, UAE FM expressing his solidarity with India. As always, deeply appreciate the good wishes and international cooperation, it is said in his tweet. Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE’s full support and solidarity with India and expressed the UAE’s readiness to devote all resources to supporting the efforts currently being made by the Government of India to combat COVID-19. He added that the leadership, government and people of the UAE are in full solidarity with India.

