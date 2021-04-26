India’s rich and famous flee the country by private jets as flights fly amid the Covid crisis





India’s richest people are reportedly paying tens of thousands of pounds to rent private jets to flee the country amid a devastating second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. With countries around the world banning flights from India amid concerns about new variants of the coronavirus believed to be feeding the current outbreak, ticket prices to destinations still accepting passengers have skyrocketed. Last week, a rush to reach the UK before adding India to a list of red-listed countries seeking hotel quarantine saw at least eight private jets registered to make the nine-hour journey, according to The Times. He said the planes were believed to have cost up to 100,000 each for the charter and that one arrived in Britain just 45 minutes before the red list deadline. Earlier this month,The Independent sought ticket options at providers including Air India, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Vistara from various Indian cities at UK airports, but no availability indicator was indicated for any itineraries. We are limited by the number of flights allowed to operate between the UK and India, so unfortunately we were not able to increase our flight or seating capacity, a spokeswoman for Virgin Atlantic said when asked about the response to the request. extraordinary. Recommended The UK announced it was adding India to its red travel list on April 19, giving notice for four days. After 4am on 23 April, only UK residents and citizens would be able to make the trip from India and be subject to hotel quarantine. This came after Health Secretary Matt Hancock said 103 Covid cases of the Indian variant had been found in the UK, mostly related to travel, and shortly after Boris Johnson canceled a visit to India. Other countries that have limited travel from India include France, UAE, Indonesia, USA, Hong Kong, Singapore, Canada, Maldives and Australia. According to Economic Time, a spokesman from the Private Air Card Service in India said on Saturday that the amount of interest on international flights was absolutely insane. We have 12 flights going to Dubai tomorrow and each flight is fully complete, he said. I have made almost 80 requests for flight to Dubai today alone, a spokesman for Enthrall Aviation told AFP. We have requested more aircraft from abroad to meet the demand. It costs 27,337 to hire a 13-seater aircraft from Mumbai to Dubai and 22,301 to hire a six-seater aircraft. On Monday morning, India reported more than 352,000 new cases of Covid, setting another record for daily infections for the fifth day in a row. Several Bollywood stars and celebrities have faced online criticism for vacationing abroad as the country faces an unprecedented crisis. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were among those seen relaxing in the Maldives over the past week, and according to Times Hindustan all four were seen arriving back in Mumbai on Sunday. A user wrote about Shroff on Twitter: He is asking us (ordinary people) to understand the situation and stay home while he is vacationing in the Maldives !!

