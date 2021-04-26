Zarif says the Revolutionary Guards dictated Iran’s policies





Particularly notable were Zarifs’ thorny comments about Major General Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force elite, a senior figure in the Iran security establishment who was killed in a US drone strike last year. Zarif said Soleimani had worked to break the nuclear deal, cooperating with Russia and increasing Iran’s involvement in the civil war in Syria. The story goes down the ad Almost every time I went to negotiate, it was Soleiman who said, I want you to make this concession or point, said Zarif. I was negotiating the success of [military] field The interview was conducted by Saeed Leylaz, an economist and journalist who was an adviser to Mohammed Khatami, a pro-reform cleric who served two terms as president of Iran. In excerpts published by Iran International, Zarif can be heard urging Leylaz not to publish certain parts of the conversation. The channel said the interview was intended to be aired after current Iranian President Hassan Rouhani left office in August. The leaked conversation was the latest salvation in what has become an increasingly caustic Iranian internal debate over the nuclear deal, placing the pragmatists represented by Rouhani against a conservative camp wary of any engagement with the West. Factional fighting is no secret in Iran, which expects political debates that are broader and more powerful than most countries in the Middle East. The story goes down the ad Regardless, Zarifs’ comments, many of which could be seen as self-contained, were particularly clear. The overall structure of our Foreign Ministry is based on security, he said. There is a group in our country that has an interest in doing everything based on security, to highlight their role. The debate over Iran has intensified in recent weeks as the Rouhani government, the United States and other global powers meet in Vienna to revive the nuclear deal, which weakened after President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018. In Iran, the argument has played online and on the air, including the recent broadcast of a documentary as well as a TV series that was widely seen as an attempt by hardline to undermine nuclear talks. The story goes down the ad The squabbles in Iran are centered somewhat around the terms of the deal, analysts said, but most importantly reached jokes between factions ahead of the presidential election scheduled for late June. In the interview, Zarif addressed speculation about his candidacy, saying he was popular, while adding: Popularity is not a legitimate reason to be able to run the country.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos