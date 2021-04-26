Netanyahu revives rotation with Gantz





1. In parallel with his efforts to form a unity government, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is preparing the ground for a direct election for prime minister, and also for the connection with Gideon Sa’ar and Naftali Bennett. Last night, Netanyahu received approval from his Likud party’s Constitutional Committee to reserve seats on Likud’s list of candidates if there is another general election. “In order to facilitate the formation of a right-wing government in the Knesset 24, the Constitutional Committee authorizes the party chairman to submit a proposal in principle for the submission of a joint list of candidates in an election for the 25th Knesset. to be submitted for approval by the Likud Secretariat “, it is stated in the decision of the committee. So Netanyahu leaves the door open for Yamina leader Naftali Bennet and New Hope leader Gideon Sa’ar to join Likud if the anti-Netanyahu “bloc of change” fails to form a government. Netanyahu prefers a direct election as prime minister if he is unable to form a government, and he is working to leave that opportunity open, along with the poor possibility of forming a government in the current state of affairs. 2. The Committee of the Knesset Agreements shall meet this morning. After committee chairman Miki Zohar (Likud) rejected last week to put to the vote the change bloc’s proposal to appoint three Knesset deputy speakers from within the bloc and one from Likud alone, the proposal will be put to a vote today. Likud will retain the right to veto Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin for raising issues for discussion in the Knesset presidium, but if the change bloc manages to agree on another speaker, Likud will lose control of the Knesset completely. 3. Opinion polls by political parties show that Bennett voters are divided between support for a right-wing government under Netanyahu and support for a government that includes Bennett-led left-wing parties. According to a poll conducted last week, only 14% of Yamina voters support Bennett’s decision to start work at this stage to form a left-wing government, versus 46.8% who support this option only if Bennett fails in his efforts. to form a government with Likud. According to the poll, half of Bennett supporters who oppose the tactics he has adopted have turned their support to Likud. RELATED ITEMS Avigdor Liberman wants to be Minister of Finance 4. If the votes in the Knesset Arrangement Committee take place as planned, Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism) will return as chairman of the Knesset Finance Committee, and for the first time a woman will chair the Committee on Foreign Affairs. Of Foreign Affairs and Defense of the Knesset – Orna Barbivay, by Yesh Atid. 5. Reports circulated last night on proposals for the rotation of prime ministerial proposals that have been made or are being fabricated: Benny Gantz, Aryeh Deri and Naftali Bennett, all of course by Benjamin Netanyahu, unfortunately for Political rivals have already learned from experience with him – Gantz, who passed the mining of his rotation agreement with Netanyahu after the last election through the latter by preventing the adoption of a state budget, and of course Bennett. Netanyahu’s preference is thought to be for Derin. Another idea being considered by Likud is the appointment of Yariv Levin as prime minister as Netanyahu moves aside. So far it seems that all these proposals are test balloons more than action plans. All that remains is to follow the events in the last nine days of Netanyahu’s mandate to form a government – who else will receive a glamorous proposal to be prime minister, at least on paper? Published by Globes, Business News in Israel – en.globes.co.il – on April 26, 2021 © Copyright Itonut Globe Publisher (1983) Ltd. 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos