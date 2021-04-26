New Covid restrictions in Thailand as cases increase





Bangkok (AFP) New Covid restrictions went into effect in Thailand on Monday in a bid to stem a spiraling blast that saw deaths hit a record one-day high over the weekend. In Bangkok – where the latest blast was found in a circle of nightlife – as well as 46 other provinces, wearing masks is now mandatory in public spaces, backed by the threat of a 20,000 baht ($ 640) fine. Authorities in the capital have also closed a number of venues including cinemas, parks, gyms, swimming pools, spas and nurseries. The new restrictions come a week after authorities ordered bars and nightclubs to close and banned restaurants from serving alcohol. The tightening comes amid an increase in cases – total infections reached 57,500 on Monday, up from just 29,000 in early April. About 2,048 new cases were reported Monday, as Sunday saw Thailand record the highest number of one-day pandemic deaths, with 11 killed. By the last outbreak Thailand had managed to keep infections down, thanks to draconian travel restrictions and swift action to isolate confirmed cases. But there have been complaints about slowing vaccinations, with Thailand lagging behind other countries in the region. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha said on Facebook that the government was trying to provide more doses of vaccines and increase the program to inoculate 300,000 people a day. In neighboring Cambodia, also catching a new wave of pandemics, the World Health Organization (WHO) has urged factory owners in the main apparel sector to help protect workers. “The current outbreaks in factories and markets serve as a painful reminder of the importance of investing in mitigation measures before cases occur to help prevent the spread of the virus,” said Li Ailan, WHO Representative in Cambodia. a statement. Li urged factory owners to do more temperature control and rearrange workshops to allow social distancing. Phnom Penh has been under blockade for 12 days now and last week authorities ordered all wet markets in the city to be closed for 14 days. Prime Minister Hun Sen on Sunday ordered stricter enforcement of the blockade measures. Cambodia reported a total of 9,975 cases and 74 deaths, including 10 on Saturday – a single one-day record for the country. Neighboring Laos – which appeared to have escaped the burden of the pandemic last year – is also going through an increase, jumping from 58 cases to 323 in less than a week. Its capital Vientiane was placed under an immediate blockade last week, with authorities banning residents from leaving their homes in addition to food and going to hospital. burs-pdw / dhc / mtp 2021 AFP

