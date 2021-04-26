P people aged 50 and under are being encouraged to get their Covid-19 vaccine so that the UK can continue on its path to normalcy.

The push for people to get shock offers comes as relief from restrictions in Wales and Scotland and as Britain ships more than 600 pieces of urgently needed medical equipment to India following a devastating increase in coronavirus cases.

A UK Government campaign, called Every Vaccine, gives us hope that a TV commercial will be launched which will show health workers and volunteers involved in spreading vaccinations across the UK.

Photographs of collective national vaccination efforts

The Department of Health and Social Welfare (DHSC) said the campaign will focus primarily on people under the age of 50 who will be offered the first dose, as well as over the age of 50 who have been booked for their second dose, for encourage vaccination.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “Vaccines are helping us get back to doing the things we lacked they protect you and those around you.

This campaign is an extraordinary and poignant reminder of everything we have gone through as a country and everything we have to look forward to, as well as the tireless efforts of our volunteers, NHS heroes and the British people.

Every vaccination gives us hope and I urge everyone to get the offer of a vaccine when it comes as we continue on the road back to normalcy.

HEALTH Coronavirus

From Monday in England, people aged 44 will be invited to book their stroke, with NHS England saying about half a million 44-year-olds will receive a text inviting them to pick up their stroke through the national booking service .

It’s the first time the spread of vaccines in England has been extended by a single group before, the age-based approach to the program had delivered blows to people in age brackets.

The NHS in England said it would set out plans to offer a Covid vaccine to those aged 40 to 43 in the coming days in accordance with JCVI advice and as supply allows.

In Northern Ireland, the vaccination program will be fully open to anyone between the ages of 35 and 39 by Monday.

Over the weekend, figures confirmed that more than half of the total UK population has received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Government data as of April 24 show that of the 46,253,754 strokes given in the UK so far, 33,666,638 were the first dose an increase of 142,215 the day before.

In Wales, meanwhile, Monday will see pubs, restaurants, cafes and other hospitality businesses allowed to offer outdoor service again.

Organized outdoor activities will also be allowed for up to 30 people. as well as outdoor wedding receptions for the same number, while outdoor visitor attractions can be opened.

This comes after other restrictions were eased on Saturday, allowing every six people to meet outside.

In Scotland, cafes, restaurants and beer gardens can be opened from Monday, along with non-essential shops, gyms, swimming pools, libraries and museums.

The hospitality will have to close at 20:00 inside, with alcohol allowed to be served only outside.

People will be able to meet others for a meal or drink, with up to six people from two families allowed to socialize inside a public place.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office, Commonwealth and Development Office said the first of nine life-saving aircraft cargo aircraft, including fans and oxygen concentrators, will arrive in New Delhi early Tuesday.

The move follows discussions with the Indian government, with further deliveries to be sent later this week.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: The aim is to provide the support Indians need in their hour of need, indeed, judging by the disturbing scenes we have seen in many of the hospitals in India.

There will be a series of other shipments. The first comes out today and they were in constant discussions with the Indian government about other things they may need or not.

We want to provide them with all the support because they are close friends, increasingly important partners, but we also need this kind of international cooperation if we were to cross the pandemic.

We would not be safe until everyone was safe.

(Graphics of PA)

For the fourth day in a row on Sunday, India set a global daily record for new infections, with 349,691 more cases confirmed.

It took total seats at more than 16.9 million, behind only the United States.

Asked on BBC Radio 4s The Westminster Hour if the UK should do more to help, Conservative MP Damian Hinds said: Yes, of course. In all of this, we have to work together because we are ultimately a world and it is the nature of a pandemic that just disappears when it passes everywhere, and so we absolutely have to work together for that.

And, yes indeed, even in the vaccine program. Since we have 400 million doses of different vaccine formulations, we are in a good position to help you.