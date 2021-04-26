Connect with us

Under-50s required to get the vaccine in order for the UK to continue on its path to normalcy

2 mins ago

people aged 50 and under are being encouraged to get their Covid-19 vaccine so that the UK can continue on its path to normalcy.

The push for people to get shock offers comes as relief from restrictions in Wales and Scotland and as Britain ships more than 600 pieces of urgently needed medical equipment to India following a devastating increase in coronavirus cases.

A UK Government campaign, called Every Vaccine, gives us hope that a TV commercial will be launched which will show health workers and volunteers involved in spreading vaccinations across the UK.

< style="display:block;padding-top:66.6902%"/>
Photographs of collective national vaccination efforts / PA Media

The Department of Health and Social Welfare (DHSC) said the campaign will focus primarily on people under the age of 50 who will be offered the first dose, as well as over the age of 50 who have been booked for their second dose, for encourage vaccination.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “Vaccines are helping us get back to doing the things we lacked they protect you and those around you.

This campaign is an extraordinary and poignant reminder of everything we have gone through as a country and everything we have to look forward to, as well as the tireless efforts of our volunteers, NHS heroes and the British people.

Every vaccination gives us hope and I urge everyone to get the offer of a vaccine when it comes as we continue on the road back to normalcy.

< style="display:block;padding-top:64.5714%"/>
HEALTH Coronavirus / Graphics PA

From Monday in England, people aged 44 will be invited to book their stroke, with NHS England saying about half a million 44-year-olds will receive a text inviting them to pick up their stroke through the national booking service .

It’s the first time the spread of vaccines in England has been extended by a single group before, the age-based approach to the program had delivered blows to people in age brackets.

The NHS in England said it would set out plans to offer a Covid vaccine to those aged 40 to 43 in the coming days in accordance with JCVI advice and as supply allows.

