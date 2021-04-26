India sets COVID-19 data; The US and President Biden promise to help with supplies





SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) – COVID-19 cases are on the rise in India, urging Gulf Area officials to intervene and ask the federal government for help. In India, hospitals are running out of oxygen and space. A dizzying new record was struck over the weekend, 2,600 people died from COVID-19 in 24 hours. In the Bay Area, Campbell resident Vandana Kohli prays for her family to survive. Nine of them are infected with COVID-19 in India. “Everyone is afraid to leave their home. The moment you leave it means you have to have your guard. It is almost as if you are breathing in the virus because every other person around you has it,” Kohli said. RELATED: Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Slowly Resumes in Bay Area After CDC Pause With nearly one million cases of COVID-19 reported in three days and 9% of vaccinated India, UCSF Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Monica Gandhi says there should be an urgent global effort to help India. “All eyes must be on India now,” Gandhi said. “Every country is not doing us good it affects us here in the US because new variants may emerge. We can not travel freely, people cannot come here freely. It is not over until it is over for everyone.” RELATED: EXPLOSIVE: Some Sonoma Co. patients. need the 3rd COVID-19 vaccine after possible needle dysfunction Feather light: “For a very long time India was doing well. What happened?” Monica Gandhi: “The place opened and there was a very big festival. The Indian Kumbh Festival. A lot of mix and virus spread. It could also contribute that there is a new more transmissible variant in India called B1617.” RELATED: The man accused of infecting 22 people with COVID-19 President Biden confirmed that the US will assist India by providing resources and supplies. U.S. Representative Ro Khanna, Vice President of the Indian Group, has been defending the intervention. RELATED: EXPLOSIVE: Some Sonoma Co. patients. need the 3rd COVID-19 vaccine after possible needle dysfunction Just as India sent aid to the United States after our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need. https://t.co/SzWRj0eP3y – President Biden (@POTUS) April 25, 2021 “The administration needs to release the additional AstraZeneca vaccine which means we need military support to help get oxygen and PPE to hospitals in India that need it. This means we need to talk to Pfizer and Moderna about at least one year of IP waiver so India can develop vaccines, “said Rep Khanna. RELATED: These Gulf Coast regions say supply of vaccines is now exceeding demand Feather light: “When will India start receiving that aid from the US?” Rep. Khanna: “We are in contact with the White House now. Our hope is that it will be in the coming days.” The US also promised to deploy a team of public health advisers from the CDC to work in collaboration with Indian health officials.

