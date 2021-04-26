Twitter India blocks critical posts in response to Modi Covid-19





had asked Tweet TWTR Facebook FB In a statement Sunday, India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said ithad askedand others to remove about 100 posts “in view of the misuse of social media platforms by certain users to spread false or misleading information”.

She accused those users of creating “panic” over the latest Covid-19 wave using “irrelevant and out-of-context images or images, sensitive municipal posts and misinformation regarding Covid-19 protocols”.

The statement, which included screen capture of blocked posts by Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, said some of these accounts urged citizens not to wear masks, or to create hatred “inciting religious passions”.

In an email statement to CNN Business, Twitter said it did not retain some of the tweets following the request from the Indian government.

The government made a request to Twitter on April 23 under the Information Technology Act, 2000, according to Lumen database, a Harvard University project that follows requirements to remove content online. While some of the demand covered tweets are held in India, they are available to users abroad. Posts include tweets by opposition politicians, blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the devastating Covid-19 wave. India registers over 2 hundred thousand daily cases, lack of vaccines, lack of medicines, increasing number of deaths … the health care system is collapsing …! said Revanth Reddy, a Member of Parliament in one of the tweets removed, along with the hashtag #ModiMadeDisaster. In another tweet, Moloy Ghatak, a leader of an opposition party in the state of West Bengal, wrote: "India will never forgive Prime Minister @narendramodi for underestimating the corona situation in the country and allowing so many people to die due to mismanagement. At a time when India is going through a health crisis, the prime minister has chosen to export millions of vaccines to other nations." He used a hashtag in Hindi #ModiHataoDeshBachao, which means "Remove Modi, save country". This is not the first time Twitter is caught up in India's efforts to strike dissent. In February, as farmers protested against Modi's new government agriculture laws, Twitter briefly suspended many accounts by government order, but reinstated them a few hours later following a public call. In recent weeks, criticism of the Modi government's treatment of the coronavirus pandemic has intensified on social media, while users post images of bodies lying in morgues and burning in outside crematoria. India on Monday reported 352,991 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to more than 17.3 million cases, according to a CNN figure of figures from the Indian Ministry of Health. This is the fifth day that India, with a population of 1.3 billion, has added over 300,000 new cases per day the highest number of cases in a single day anywhere in the world, according to a CNN number of figures from Johns Hopkins University. The country's death toll also continues to break records, with 2,812 deaths reported on Monday, marking the tenth day in a row of rising figures.







