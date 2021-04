The UK’s largest naval deployment since the Falklands War launches cruise ship-led 3 billion

Queen HMS Elizabeth will lead Britain’s largest naval and air force deployment since the Falklands War as it launches its first voyage next month. The 3 billion warships, with eight RAF F35B stealth fighter jets, will join six naval vessels, 14 helicopters and a submarine armed with Tomahawk cruise missiles. Hailing from the Ministry of Defense as “the largest concentration of naval and air power to leave the UK in a generation”, the deployment will visit more than 40 countries over 28 weeks. The Carrier Strike Group (CSG) will seek to deepen ties with Indo-Pacific nations including India, Japan, South Korea and Australia amid growing Chinese power in the region.





(Image: PA)

The Air Force will see the largest number of helicopters deployed in a single UK Task Group in a decade. Four Wildcat naval attack helicopters and seven Merlin Mk2 anti-submarine helicopters will be launched along with a 10-member Lightning II squadron of the US Marine Corps F35B. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who will unveil the details of the deployment in Parliament, said: “When our Carrier Transport Group sails next month, it will fly the flag for Global Britain – projecting our influence, signaling power by engaging with our friends and reaffirming our commitment to addressing security challenges today and tomorrow.





(Image: PA)

“The whole nation can be proud of the dedicated men and women who for more than six months will demonstrate to the world that the UK is not retreating but is sailing forward to play an active role in shaping the international system of the century. 21 “. The ships from CSG are expected to undertake more than 70 engagements, including sailing alongside French carrier Charles De Gaulle in the Mediterranean. The deployment will also include attending a drill to mark the 50th anniversary of the Five Power Defense Agreements with Malaysia, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.





(Image: Getty Images)

Hassht described by the Ministry of Defense as part of the “UK trend in the Indo-Pacific region” in an effort to “strengthen deep defense partnerships”. A surface fleet will consist of Type 45 HMS Defender and HMS Diamond destroyers, Type 23 anti-submarine frigates HMS Kent and HMS Richmond and RFA Fort Victoria and RFA Tidespring Fleet Support Fleet. Before leaving the UK, CSG will take part in a major exercise, the Strike Warrior, off the coast of Scotland before heading to the Mediterranean.







