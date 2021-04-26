Under-50s required to get the vaccine in order for the UK to continue on its path to normalcy

The government is launching a new advertising campaign to encourage under-50s to apply for their Covid vaccines.

Named Every vaccination gives us hope, TV commercials show health workers and volunteers being involved in distributing the vaccine across the UK.

The launch came as the NHS in England shifted to offering the 44-year-old their first blows.

About half a million people living in England who are 44 will soon receive a text message inviting them to book their first vaccination appointment, while starting the work of the population a single year at any time .

The Department of Health and Social Welfare said the advertising campaign was aimed at encouraging under-50s who have only recently become legal about vaccinations to keep up the momentum.

Vaccines are helping us get back to doing the things we lost – they protect you and those around you, said Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

“This campaign is an extraordinary and poignant reminder of all that we have gone through as a country and all that we must look forward to – as well as the tireless efforts of our volunteers, NHS heroes and the British people.

“Every vaccination gives us hope and I urge everyone to get the offer of a vaccine when it comes as we continue on the path back to normalcy.”

In Northern Ireland, the vaccine program is ahead and is now open to those aged 35-39.

More than half of the UK’s total population has now received a first dose of the Covid vaccine, a total of 33.6 million people. Of those, 12.5 million were also given their second blow, ending their defense.

The government intends to offer every adult the first dose by the end of July. Second doses are reserved within 12 weeks of the first dose.

Progress in the vaccination campaign comes as the second devastating coronavirus wave in India continues to sweep across the country.

Nine rescue equipment planes, including fans and oxygen concentrators, were sent from Britain to help and are expected to arrive in New Delhi on Tuesday, the Foreign Office said. More medical aid shipments will be shipped soon.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “The aim is to provide the support Indians need in their hour of need, indeed, judging by the disturbing scenes we have seen in many of the hospitals in India.

We want to provide them with all the support because they are close friends, increasingly important partners, but we also need this kind of international cooperation if we were to cross the pandemic. “We would not be safe until everyone was safe.”

For the fourth day in a row on Sunday, India set a global daily record for new infections, with 349,691 more cases confirmed.

Britain also intends to share some of its overdoses of vaccines with the rest of the world, said Conservative MP Damien Hinds.

“All of this, we have to work together because we are ultimately a world and it is the nature of a pandemic that just disappears when it goes everywhere, and so absolutely we have to work together for that,” he told the BBC.

“And, yes indeed, in the vaccine program as well. Because we have 400 million doses of different vaccine formulations, we are in a good position to help.”