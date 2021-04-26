States cannot provide oxygen on their own, the Delhi Center tells HC

The center on Monday told the Delhi High Court that states cannot provide oxygen and this should be done at a national level only despite the great shortage across the country, Direct law reported. Attorney General Tushar Mehta made the submission while referring to a letter written by the Delhi government to industrialist Sajjan Jindal.

The court, which was hearing a petition on the coronavirus situation in the national capital, told Mehta that the request for Jindal should be considered for cisterns and not those filled with oxygen. Senior lawyer Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi government, agreed and said Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Jindal asking only for empty tanks and if there was any spare oxygen. However, Attorney General Mehta repeated it oxygen reserve should also head to the Center, stressing that Jindal may not have any oxygen reserves as the Center has already banned the use of gas for non-medical purposes.

During the hearing, Mehta said the states responded positively Suggestions of oxygen supply centers and that the lack of life-saving gas was in the process of ironing, Bar and bench reported. He asked the Delhi government to appoint cisterns, which he failed to do, adding that his appearance was not contradictory.

The rather conciliatory tone of the exchange between the Center and the Delhi government came two days after they blamed each other for allocating oxygen and supplying it to the National Capital. The High Court of Justice station Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli had said that it would depend on any official who finds an obstacle to obtaining or supplying oxygen.

This came after an acute lack of oxygen for coronavirus patients in Delhi. The major hospitals in the Capital almost ran out of oxygen in many cases last week. On Friday, 25 of the most sick coronavirus patients died overnight at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. A day later, at least 20 coronavirus patients died due to lack of oxygen at the Golden Hospital of Jaipur cities.

During Monday’s hearing, senior lawyer Sachin Dutta, presented at Jaipur Golden Hospital, said the facility had done many SOS calls Delhi government before the disaster, Direct law reported.

Please tell us, how many hours before deaths start to occur should we call them then? Dutta said, claiming that The Delhi government does not understand the supply chain oxygen and that the hospital should be allowed to deal directly with suppliers.

Meanwhile, Inox, a prominent oxygen supplier, said it was receiving complaints only from hospitals in Delhi, even though it was supplying gas to 800 facilities in the country. Attorney Siddharth Jain, who represents Inox, said the Center had already told the firm which hospitals should supply oxygen. But, he added, that the firm was receiving calls repeatedly between scheduled deliveries.

My carrier gets 10 MT [metric tonnes], dropping 2 MT in each hospital, like a milkmaid, Jain said. In the middle of the road during deliveries he gets an SOS call and is diverted … We have not slept in seven days, please give us instructions.

Meanwhile, hearing a separate request, the Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Aam Aadmi Party government to set up more testing centers in the city, the PTI reported. A bank of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh also asked the Delhi government to set up the necessary infrastructure to run the sampling process.

The instruction was issued by the court after some lawyers told the bench that they were facing difficulties in being tested as the laboratories were saying they would conduct the sample collection in two or three days. Lawyers claimed the number of daily tests had dropped to about 60,000 from over a lakh.