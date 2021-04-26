International
State power responsible for tankers: Gambhir criticizes Kayriwal over oxygen crisis
BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir said the state government is responsible for oxygen tanks while the Centers’ job is to make gas available.
Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APRIL 26, 2021
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Gautam Gambhir has stepped up his attack on Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the ongoing lack of oxygen supply in the national capital. Gautam Gambhir said the state government is responsible for oxygen tanks while the Centers’ job is to make gas available. The Delhi government had previously claimed that the main reason for the oxygen crisis was the blocking of ships by neighboring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
Gambhir also claimed on Sunday that eight oxygen plants were to be set up in Delhi but only one has been installed by the government led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) so far. Whose responsibility is this? Is this the responsibility of BJP? Despite receiving funding from the PM Cares Fund to set up oxygen plants, you (the Delhi government) should have installed eight of them. But you only managed to install one. And now you are saying there is a lack of oxygen, Gambhir was quoted as saying by the ANI news agency.
The BJP leader and former cricketer announced on Sunday that his Gautam Gambhir Foundation will distribute oxygen cylinders and the antiviral drug Fabiflu to patients with Covid-19 disease across Delhi. They were being dispersed only in his constituency in East Delhi before that. According to the PTI, those in need of cylinders and anti-viral medicine from the Gambhirs foundation will need to submit a doctor’s prescription and their Aadhaar number.
While some hospitals in Delhi have been facing problems in getting oxygen supplies on time for the past week due to which patients have died, Kejriwal said on Sunday that out of a total demand of 700 tonnes, the Center has provided only 490 tonnes Capital. He also said that he has also written to the prime ministers of other states to help Delhi. Following the Kayriwals’ appeal, the Railways ministry said on Sunday an Oxygen Express from Chhattisgarh carrying four cryogenic tanks carrying liquid medical oxygen (LMO) would soon arrive at Delhi Canton Railway Station on Monday evening.
Delhi on Sunday saw a slight drop in its daily Covid-19 number as 22,933 cases were reported in the last 24 hours and 350 more people died. The case load increased to 1,027,715 including 14,248 deaths and there were nearly 919,000 recoveries and 94,592 active cases. The six-day long shutdown that was supposed to end on Monday has now been extended for another week until 5am on May 3rd.
