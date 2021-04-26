Malaysia defends eavesdropping on oil-backed fund to buy COVID vaccines

KUALA LUMPUR – The Malaysian government says its “tight” finances require special measures to fund spending, after being criticized for tapping a trusted reserve fund backed by state-owned energy company Petroliam Nasional (Petronas) for paid for COVID-19 vaccines.

Tengku Finance Minister Zafrul Abdul Aziz told reporters on Monday that there was nothing inappropriate about the move to withdraw roughly 5 billion ringgit ($ 1.22 billion) from the National Trust Fund, a reserve dedicated to future development created in 1998.

“We have no choice but to use KWAN,” Tengku Zafrul told a news conference, referring to Malaj’s name Kumpulan Wang Amanah Negara. “We also promised to replenish the fund as soon as the economy recovers,” he said.

But some politicians, including former Prime Minister Najib Razak – who faces multiple allegations of corruption in connection with a dormant state fund – have blown up the move. The ordinance allowing it was postponed last week while parliament remains suspended during the COVID-19 state of emergency, requested by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and given by the king.

The government now estimates that the purchase and administration of coronavirus vaccines will cost 5 billion ringgit, up from 3 billion ringgit estimated last year. Tengku Zafrul said efforts to speed up immunizations to achieve herd immunity by the end of the year, as well as additional purchases for reinforcements, are among the reasons for the higher costs.

The trust was originally supposed to be funded by numerous companies that took advantage of Malaysia’s rich natural resources. So far, Petronas alone has contributed 10.4 billion ringgit, while investments made with capital have returned 9.1 billion ringgit.

Tengku Zafrul said that when the fund was created over 20 years ago, it was intended to be used in the future – so there is nothing wrong with using it now. He also said the 5 billion ringgit comes from return on investment, not from Petrona’s capital.

Tengku Zafrul said the move is in line with the government’s intention to control the fiscal deficit. The deficit is already estimated to reach 6% of gross domestic product this year, due to over 340 billion ringgit that provided economic stimulus packages to mitigate the impact of the pandemic since March 2020.

“We want to be accountable and transparent,” he said. “We could have borrowed more or made this spending off-budget, but we want to be responsible for our future generations.”

The finance minister added that the federal government is already burdened with huge debt obligations from the failed sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and its former subsidiary SRC International.

Najib, who is currently appealing SRC-related sentences and facing other charges related to 1MDB, criticized the use of the trust fund. He said it is supposed to be a cushion for a future when oil resources run out.

“Why should we cut off future savings if the government has managed to borrow 85 billion ringgit and sell vast national assets in the last four months?” he asked.

Former Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the decision was “irresponsible, incompetent and an attempt to escape parliamentary control” by the Muhyiddin government.

He said the government was “robbing” the savings intended for future generations, due to Muhyiddin’s poor budgeting skills.

“The government is once again demonstrating its incompetence and irresponsibility in managing public finances,” Lim said. “This time they are using emergency powers to attack the National Trust Fund to compensate for poor 2021 budget planning.”

Meanwhile on Monday, Malaysia cleared the AstraZeneca vaccine and said it would be used for individuals 60 and older. Last Friday, the country received about 270,000 doses through the global COVAX facility.

Some countries have stopped shooting because of concerns about scattered reports of blood clots. Health Minister Adham Baba, however, expressed confidence that the vaccine is safe.