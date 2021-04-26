Russian court suspends Navalny organizations

Navalny’s lawyers were given access to the prosecution’s secret file on the case only on the morning of the hearing.

The suspension means Navalny’s main political network in the country has been banned from operating ahead of the September parliamentary elections.

The story goes down the ad

The court also suspended a number of channels on YouTube, Instagram and other Navalny-related social media sites, declaring that these websites contained extremist material and issued calls to participate in extremist activity and mass disorder.

A ban would be one of the most comprehensive measures to suppress freedom of speech and destroy an opposition movement since the collapse of the Soviet Union 30 years ago, according to rights groups.

Organizations the prosecutors want to ban include the Navalnys Anti-Corruption Foundation, which has published a series of scathing reports on the corruption of top Russian bureaucrats and officials by President Vladimir Putin and below, including the Putin Palace: The Story of the World’s Largest Bribe , looking at to YouTube more than 116 million times.

The story goes down the ad

Navalny Headquarters, a network of nearly 40 regional offices in cities across Russia, is also being considered. A ban meant that employees of those offices could be jailed if they continued to work. The third organization is the Organization for the Protection of Civil Rights.

One of the lawyers of the Navalnys organizations, Ivan Pavlov, said the case was unprecedented.

“We have never encountered a case where the fight against corruption has been called a threat to state security,” said Pavlov, who specializes in cases where people are believed to have leaked state secrets or threatened state security.

He added that the issue potentially affected all Russians because it was against anyone who supported the foundation, who sent donations, who oversaw the investigation.

The story goes down the ad

Pavlov said he would focus on ensuring that the court releases as much information as possible, which could be complicated by the presence of state secrets in the case file.

Pavlov cicerone a photograph of a green plastic bag containing a pile of paper more than a foot high documents related to the issue that were not classified. According to lawyers, the letters weighed more than 22 pounds.

Another lawyer for the Navalny team, Valeria Vetoshkina, said the fact that the ban would allow any citizen who supported the three Navalny organizations to be prosecuted runs counter to the current constitution.

We may have different views on the Anti-Corruption Foundation and the ideas that Alexei Navalny promotes in particular, but there is nothing they do that would fall into the definition of extremism, she said.

The story goes down the ad

She added that the classification of court materials as state secrets raised questions as to why.

So far, it seems like an attempt to keep everyone from talking openly about the process, she said.

Navalny is in jail serving a term of more than 2 years in a case he calls political. He was arrested when he returned from Germany, where he received treatment last year after being poisoned in August with a chemical nerve agent that Navalny, the United States and the European Union have blamed on the Russian state.

Anti-Corruption Foundation investigator Maria Pevchikh said the hearing was crucial because it equated the fight against corruption with extremism and was just the beginning. Do not think that it will not affect you. Will They just started with us.

The story goes down the ad

Amnesty International ka called the detention sought by prosecutors an attempt to completely close the dissent.

If the courts label the extremist Navalny organizations and ban them, the result is likely to be one of the most serious blows to freedom of expression and association rights in post-Soviet Russian history, the organization said in a statement.

This inevitable ban has far-reaching consequences for Russian civil society. Tens of thousands of peace activists and staff i [Alexei] Navalny organizations are at great risk if their organizations are considered extremist, they will be at immediate risk of prosecution, Amnesty International said.

The story goes down the ad