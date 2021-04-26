International
Russian court suspends Navalny organizations
Navalny’s lawyers were given access to the prosecution’s secret file on the case only on the morning of the hearing.
The suspension means Navalny’s main political network in the country has been banned from operating ahead of the September parliamentary elections.
The court also suspended a number of channels on YouTube, Instagram and other Navalny-related social media sites, declaring that these websites contained extremist material and issued calls to participate in extremist activity and mass disorder.
A ban would be one of the most comprehensive measures to suppress freedom of speech and destroy an opposition movement since the collapse of the Soviet Union 30 years ago, according to rights groups.
Organizations the prosecutors want to ban include the Navalnys Anti-Corruption Foundation, which has published a series of scathing reports on the corruption of top Russian bureaucrats and officials by President Vladimir Putin and below, including the Putin Palace: The Story of the World’s Largest Bribe , looking at to YouTube more than 116 million times.
Navalny Headquarters, a network of nearly 40 regional offices in cities across Russia, is also being considered. A ban meant that employees of those offices could be jailed if they continued to work. The third organization is the Organization for the Protection of Civil Rights.
One of the lawyers of the Navalnys organizations, Ivan Pavlov, said the case was unprecedented.
“We have never encountered a case where the fight against corruption has been called a threat to state security,” said Pavlov, who specializes in cases where people are believed to have leaked state secrets or threatened state security.
He added that the issue potentially affected all Russians because it was against anyone who supported the foundation, who sent donations, who oversaw the investigation.
Pavlov said he would focus on ensuring that the court releases as much information as possible, which could be complicated by the presence of state secrets in the case file.
Pavlov cicerone a photograph of a green plastic bag containing a pile of paper more than a foot high documents related to the issue that were not classified. According to lawyers, the letters weighed more than 22 pounds.
Another lawyer for the Navalny team, Valeria Vetoshkina, said the fact that the ban would allow any citizen who supported the three Navalny organizations to be prosecuted runs counter to the current constitution.
We may have different views on the Anti-Corruption Foundation and the ideas that Alexei Navalny promotes in particular, but there is nothing they do that would fall into the definition of extremism, she said.
She added that the classification of court materials as state secrets raised questions as to why.
So far, it seems like an attempt to keep everyone from talking openly about the process, she said.
Navalny is in jail serving a term of more than 2 years in a case he calls political. He was arrested when he returned from Germany, where he received treatment last year after being poisoned in August with a chemical nerve agent that Navalny, the United States and the European Union have blamed on the Russian state.
Anti-Corruption Foundation investigator Maria Pevchikh said the hearing was crucial because it equated the fight against corruption with extremism and was just the beginning. Do not think that it will not affect you. Will They just started with us.
Amnesty International ka called the detention sought by prosecutors an attempt to completely close the dissent.
If the courts label the extremist Navalny organizations and ban them, the result is likely to be one of the most serious blows to freedom of expression and association rights in post-Soviet Russian history, the organization said in a statement.
This inevitable ban has far-reaching consequences for Russian civil society. Tens of thousands of peace activists and staff i [Alexei] Navalny organizations are at great risk if their organizations are considered extremist, they will be at immediate risk of prosecution, Amnesty International said.
Russian police have raided many of these offices and arrested dozens of Navalny activists in recent weeks, knocking on the doors of their homes in the middle of the night on several occasions.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]