‘No room for rags’ says Supreme Court as commanders in SCDF case get more jail, Courts & Crime News and Top Stories

SINGAPORE – Two commanders from the Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) who failed to stop the stringent activities of their subordinates that led to the death of a military man in 2018 were sentenced to prison on Monday (April 26th).
Former Tuas View Fire Station squad commander Kenneth Chong Chee Boon, 40, was sentenced to 11 months in prison while his deputy, Nazhan Mohamed Nazi, 43, was sentenced to 10 months in prison.
Last September, the two men were sentenced to 10 weeks in prison by a district court on reduced charges of being “very negligent” in preventing the death of Corpse Kok Yuen Chin, 22.
The full-time national servant, who could not swim, drowned after being pushed into a 12-meter-deep pump as part of a rigorous activity known as “kolam”.
Earlier this month, High Court Judge See Kee Oon allowed an appeal by prosecutors and reinstated the original, more serious charge against the two commanders.
He found the duo guilty of hasty actions as they had full knowledge of the intent of their subordinates, but did nothing to enforce the ban against rags.
By imposing “substantial” sentences on the party Monday, Justice See carried home the message that there was no room for rags in the NS or any other institutional context.
“Rail bans must be enforced and NS commanders must take their responsibilities to seriously extinguish clothes. Most importantly, NS commanders must perform their duties to ensure the safety of their military with the strength and commitment of full.”
The judge said: “I have no doubt that (Chong and Nazhan) are good people. But when good men in their position as commander do nothing resulting in a soldier dying after being plunged into a ‘nonsense joke'” which went terribly wrong, this is a real tragedy which could easily have been avoided, but for their inaction.
“It is extremely disturbing that there are commanders who accept the cloth as a horse game, as ‘boys will be boys’ and will have soulful moments of cheerfulness.”
While Chong has served a 10-week prison sentence, he will have to suffer another eight months and two weeks.
Nazhan will begin serving his sentence on May 17 after his lawyer asked for a postponement as it was the month of Ramadan fasting.
Deputy Public Prosecutor Sheryl Yeo had demanded at least 12 months in prison for each man, arguing that they had “closed their eyes carelessly”.
Defense counsel for Chong, Mr. Wee Pan Lee, requested 10 weeks in prison.
Nazhan’s lawyer, Mr Singa Retnam, proposed a $ 6,000 fine, arguing that his client was not present when Cpl Kok was pushed into the well.
On May 13, 2018, the people of Rota 3 of the fire station were gathered to mark the next completion of the National Service by Cpl Kok.
Cpl Kok was then sent by four soldiers to the pump well.
Chong shouted at the military not to film what they were doing.
After Nazhan left the scene, Cpl Kok sat on the edge of the pump while the remaining military put him in to enter.
One of them, Mohammad Nur Fatwa Mahmood then pushed Cpl Kok into the well.
Cpl Kok failed to surface and was found only after water was pumped out of the well.
Nur Fatwa, who admitted the fatal push, was jailed for one year and four weeks. Two others also received prison sentences.
Mohamed Farid Mohd Saleh was jailed for 13 months for inciting Nur Fatwa.
Adighazali Suhaimi was jailed for a month for deleting footage of the incident from his mobile phone.
