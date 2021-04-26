The world is racing towards climate failure





“Whatever ‘our world leaders’ are ‘doing’ to reduce emissions, they are doing it wrong leaders Our political leaders have failed us… We need to understand what the older generation has done to us, what mess they have created that we need to clean up and live with it. ” – Greta Thunberg The main force that overheats our planet, destabilizes our climate and acidifies our oceans is that CO2 is being thrown into the atmosphere by humans. Despite decades of Earth Days, international climate summits and even an epic economic contraction caused by a global pandemic, the amount of CO2 that accumulates in our atmosphere has not stopped rising. Or even slowed down a bit. Instead, CO2 levels have continued to accelerate up, uncontrolled. Get the main stories in your inbox. Our award-winning journalists bring you news that affects you, Canada and the world. Do not lose it. This is the grim story revealed by the latest CO2 data by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the United States (NOAA). Take a look.

This table shows the accelerated growth of CO2 in the atmosphere since 1960. The red line highlighted in my graph shows the level of increase in CO2 in our atmosphere since 1960. You can easily see the accelerating rise by looking at the dotted lines I added. These show how fast CO2 was rising in each decade. For example, in 1970, as humans gathered for the first Earth Day, humans were increasing CO2 in the atmosphere by an average of 0.9 parts per million (ppm) each year.

Until 1992, when the nations of the world rallied for him Summit in Rios, people were increasing it by 1.5 ppm a year – 60 percent faster. Now, after a quarter of a century, international climate summits (officially called the United Nations) Conference of the Parties, or COP), we are increasing CO2 in the atmosphere by 2.4 ppm per year – almost three times faster than during that first Earth Day. And last year, during the global pandemic, CO2 rose even faster, at 2.6 ppm. Climate change has failed to slow the growth of carbon emissions into the Earth’s atmosphere, and Canada must accept some of the blame, writes @bsaxifrage for @NatObserver. #Toka #KlimiKlimatike You can see why kids like Greta Thunberg have become so frustrated and crazy. We are literally accelerating their generation in a chaotic climate future. At this point, the only thing that grows faster than CO2 is the growing pile of broken promises to do something about it. “We have disappointed the younger generation, and they know it and they are angry.” – Sir David Attenborough Fossil fuel combustion crisis There is no mystery about the main cause of this accelerated growth – the burning of fossil fuels. My next graph shows this clearly. Cumulative fossil fuel CO2 emitted into the atmosphere since 1960 (black line) versus atmospheric CO2 levels (red line). The bold black line I added to the chart shows the cumulative amount of CO2 emitted into the air since 1960 from fossil fuel combustion, plus a bit of cement making. As you can see, even that line of black fuel pollution has accelerated upwards. In fact, the top 10 years of fossil fuel burning in history were 2010 to 2019 – with each year breaking the record set a year ago.

Yes, global fossil fuel emissions fell slightly in 2020 due to the global recession brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. But it was a blip so small compared to the rising trend that you can not even see it in the chart. And by December 2020, the CO2 emissions of fossil fuels in the world had already increased by high records. Ocean acidification is also accelerating As that chart shows, only some of the CO2 fossil fuels we release into the air stay up there. Where do the rest go? Approximately a quarter of the CO2 we release is obtained by increasing the growth of bacteria, algae, plants, and other forms of photosynthetic life. Another quarter of our fossil fuel CO2 is dispersed in surface waters, leading to an acidification crisis of the lake and ocean. Our CO2 already has increase global ocean acidity by 30 percent. This acidification is causing widespread damage to many marine species, from corals to oysters. According to NOAA, the rate of ocean acidification is also accelerating. And if we continue to burn fossil fuels, as usual, they say that within the lives of children today, ocean acidification levels are projected to reach a first level seen millions of years ago in the Miocene, when they sparked a global extinction event. Growths continue to grow My next graph breaks it down further to show the annual amount of CO2 from the atmosphere gained each year. Annual increase of CO2 in the atmosphere from 1960 to 2020. Notice how CO2 levels have increased in every single year. The large oscillations observed in individual years are mainly because the oceans temporarily absorb more CO2 in the La Niña years, and absorb less CO2 in the El Niño years. When climate data is “noisy” like this, scientists use long-term averages to look at underlying trends. The red stripes do this showing the averages of the decade. These red stripes indicate the relentless growth trend that continues to grow. This is what the accelerated climate failure looks like. As the leftmost red bar shows, back in the original Earth Day, the atmosphere had gained less than seven billion tonnes of CO2 (GtCO2) in an average year. That was enough to increase the concentration in the air by about 0.9 ppm per year. (Carbon math: 1 ppm = 7.81 GtCO2.) In the 1990s, the decades leading up to the Rio Summit and the Kyoto Accord, the atmosphere was gaining about 12 GtCO2 a year. Over the next decade, featuring the Unfortunate Copenhagen Accord, CO2 is emitted on average by 15 GtCO2 more each year. And in the last decade (which included the Paris Agreement), the atmosphere gained nearly 19 GtCO2, on average, each year. As the graph shows, last year, despite lower fossil fuel emissions during the global pandemic, the atmosphere gained more than 20 GtCO2, an almost record amount. This was because a strong event in La Niña caused the oceans to absorb a slightly smaller percentage of the 34 GtCO2 ~ we emitted from burning fossil fuels that year. This serves as a reminder that humans are burning enough fossil fuels to double the rate at which the atmosphere is gaining CO2. We are quite dependent on carbon dioxide in the oceans and land to remove half of it and prevent even faster acceleration of global warming. Climate scientist James Hansen has warned many times that there is no guarantee that these sinks will continue at current levels if we continue to push climate change to increasingly extreme levels. 100 times faster To put these increases in context, take a look at the dashed red line I added at the end of this graph. The annual increase of CO2 in the atmosphere from 1960 to 2020 against the rate that melted the last ice age. According to NOAA“The rate of CO2 growth over the last decade is 100 to 200 times faster than what the Earth experienced during the transition from the last ice age. This is a real shock to the atmosphere.” During the last ice age, all of Canada was buried under a massive northern ice cap. The ice was two miles thick over the Montreal region, and one mile thick over Vancouver. So much water was trapped in the ice that global sea levels were 125 meters (410 feet) lower. That cold global climate warmed into a mild civilization, under which it flourished with only that small leak of CO2. We are now flooding the atmosphere with CO2 a hundred times faster. And instead of cutting back, we simply keep pressing the fossil fuel accelerator more. The burden of youth The vague, persistent failure of the current generation to curb our climate pollution is forcing an ever-increasing burden on future generations. We have used their future atmosphere and oceans as an open sewer for billions of tons of fossil fuel pollution that we do not want to clean ourselves. Per scale, we dump 1,000 times more air pollution into the environment each year than we do with the other waste product of other fossil fuels – plastic litter. It almost became so extreme that the latest climate science now says the younger generation will almost certainly need it remove massive amounts of CO2 from the atmosphere and oceans to prevent long-term dangerous climate impacts. Not only “zero zero”, but also “negative net” even more terrifying. How can they do this if we can not? How much will it cost them? Is it possible? A group of climate scientists, led by James Hansen and Makiko Sato, have just studied this question. Their scientific paper reviewed by colleagues, Youth Burden: Demand for negative CO2 emissions, Ends: “For Strengthening the GHG climate is not only growing, the growth rate is accelerating… if large fossil fuel emissions are allowed to continue, the rate and cost of industrial CO2 extraction, which occur alongside a deteriorating climate with increasing economic effects, Simply put, the burden placed on young people and future generations can become too heavy to bear. “ Here in Canada As I covered in more detail in a recent article, Canada has promised to reduce our climate pollution for 33 years now. But we have never come close to fulfilling any of our goals. Instead, we have increased our climate pollution by 21 percent since we started promising to emit less. As my graph from that article shows, we are also the only G7 member that continues to pollute far above our 1990 levels. Even more troubling, take a look at the last decade on that chart – the years when the climate crisis began to hit with growing fury. Every other G7 country has reduced emissions over these 10 years, except Canada. Ours went up. In fact, our emissions have now increased in each of the last three years that the government has released data for: 2017, 2018 and 2019. We are heading in the wrong direction. A new one global teen survey found that Canadian teens top the lists, with 83 percent calling the climate situation an “emergency.” Our children do not want to live in a climate-ravaged future. Who wants? In my opinion, it is time for the Canadian government to do the right thing. This means abandoning the constant approach that we take no responsibility for promising only distant climate goals a decade or more into the future. This has failed us for 33 years in a row. Instead, Ottawa should bring in legally binding carbon budgets it covers every year – starting with this year. This is not a radical proposal. Exactly this is exactly what our Commonwealth colleague, UK, has been doing since 2008. And take a look at where they are now in the chart above. What it’s radical is Canada’s continued refusal to reduce pollution of our high climate even as the acceleration of CO2 levels pushes us more and more rapidly into a chaotic and dangerous future.







