bne IntelliNews – Bulgaria is moving towards early elections as the second party says will not form the government

Bulgaria moved closer to new general early elections on April 26th after the leader of the second largest party in the new parliament, the well-known showman Slavi Trifonovs. There are such people, announced that his party will immediately return the mandate for form a government by President Rumen Radev.

Options for forming a government after the April 4th general elections are narrowing as outgoing Prime Minister Boyko Borisov Gerb’s party was also forced to re-run as no party was ready to enter coalition talks with him.

Trifonov finally broke the silence he has maintained since the election, saying the appointment of his parties as prime minister will not accept the mandate.

Our proposal for a prime minister is world chess champion Antoaneta Stefanova. She has an economic education and speaks five languages. I leave you with comparisons, opinions and conclusions. “Obviously, Antoaneta Stefanova will return the mandate immediately,” Trifonov wrote on Facebook.

He has not spoken publicly since the April 4 general election, claiming he had gone into self-isolation because of the coronavirus (COVID-19). His quarantine was supposed to end two weeks after he was diagnosed but Trifonov has not yet spoken to reporters.

There are such people do not have the right number of MPs and partners to form a government. A stable government. The proposed support is from political entities, which are harmful, greedy and proven to be compromised. And this is not a support they offer, but dependence, Trifonov explained.

Radev has said he will not rush to give the mandate to the Trifonovs party in order to give parliament more time to pass urgent legislative changes and discuss possible compromises. He has not yet announced the date when he will give the mandate. There are such people. However, while Stefanova will return it on the same date, the president will choose a third political party to try to form a government.

Under the constitution, Radev can choose any of the remaining political parties and is not obliged to choose the third largest party. However, he has few opportunities like the other two newcomers to parliament, the reformist Democratic Bulgaria and Stand Up! Thugs out! the party has said it does not believe it should be given a mandate due to the low number of MPs.

This leaves two parties saying nothing clear about their readiness to try to form a majority The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), which came third in the April 4th vote, and the Ethnic-Turkish Movement for Rights and Fourth Country Freedoms (DPS).

Given that the BSP has said it will support Radevs’s candidacy for a second term, it is widely expected that he will elect this party for a third term.

As I predicted, There are such people who will return the mandate. There is a minimal chance of forming a government with the mandate of Democratic Bulgaria. But would the president risk alienating the BSP from itself shortly before the fall presidential election? Today, the chances of an early vote have increased significantly, commented on Facebook prominent political analyst Petar Cholakov.

I’m sure there will be questions as to why we are not coming together to guarantee a government now. We are making efforts for this. But the ball is not in our hands, commented on Facebook Vladislav Panev, one of the leaders of the Green Movement, which is a member of Democratic Bulgaria.

He also said the chances of an early election are high, so parliament should focus on approving the most urgent changes to the legislation in the next two or three weeks. Moreover, Panev said there was nothing wrong with having an interim government for three months, although a reformist government would be better.

We can hardly influence that process. Important is the election in July to change Bulgaria permanently. It is clear that there are dangers (return of patriots, revenge of angry Borisov) but we will make an effort to prevent them, wrote Panev.

Meanwhile, Hristo Ivanov, one of the leaders of Democratic Bulgaria, said the formation would comment on Trifonov’s decision on April 27th after a meeting of his leadership. The formation has said it was ready to support a government formed by There These People.

Borissov did not miss the chance to criticize Trifonov for his choice of prime ministerial candidate and the decision to return to office without trying to form a government.

My respects to the chess champion, but this is a sport called domination and politics. In my opinion, the ruling party should appoint its own prime minister, Borissov said in another video broadcast live on his Facebook profile from his home.

Critics of the outgoing prime minister noted that he also chose not to personally take Gerbs’ mandate and said he had no right to criticize Trifonov for choosing to do the same.

Borissov also said that early elections would not change the current result and would only waste time and money. He once again offered assistance to Trifonov.

“Because people are dearer to us than anything, we are once again giving them help they did not ask for,” Borissov said.

He also accused Trifonov of being a coward after refusing to rule with 165 deputies, citing support provided to the party by the BSP and DPS as well as Gerb. Supporters of the show have said his decision was the only right solution as the party said before the vote that it would never enter into a coalition with any of the traditional parties.