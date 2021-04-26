Aircraft carrier Britain’s Queen Elizabeth to visit Japan, South Korea in girl placement





Photo Photograph: Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth pulls out of tow as it arrives at Portsmouth Naval Base, UK, 16 August 2017. REUTERS / Peter Nicholls / File Photo TOKYO (Reuters) – British HMS aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth will lead a Royal Navy ship fleet through Asian waters on port visits to Japan and South Korea at its first deployment, the British embassy in Tokyo said on Monday. The high-profile visits, aimed at strengthening security ties in East Asia, come amid tensions in the region as concern grows in Japan over any threat posed by neighboring Taiwan to China. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and US President Joe Biden issued a joint statement this month addressing China’s growing assertion and the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait after their first face-to-face meeting in Washington since the two made leaders of their countries. Including Queen Elizabeth with 18 F-35B stealth fighters, two destroyers, two frigates and two support ships, the striking group of British carriers will have to sail across the China Sea, some of which are claimed by China and Asian countries. Southeast, on its way to East Asia. Ships will stop in India and Singapore. It will join ships from the United States and a frigate from the Netherlands and conduct force exercises from Japan, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, France, UAE, Denmark, Greece, Italy, Turkey, Israel, India , Oman and South Korea, the British government said in a press release. Other foreign vessels currently in Asian waters include a French amphibious carrier and two US Navy aircraft carriers, one of which, USS Ronald Reagan, is based in Japan. A close ally of Washington, Japan expects the largest concentration of U.S. military forces outside the United States, including warships, aircraft, and thousands of Marines. The latest, and so far notable, visit to Japan by British forces following the previous deployment of warships, jet fighters and joint training exercises troops as London and Tokyo seek to strengthen defense ties. Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Catherine Evans and Ed Osmond

